Clarke Becker spent the day talking to employers and job seekers at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s Job Fair May 2 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.

Becker was recently appointed as the center’s one-stop operator.

With a variety of vendors seeking employees, Teller County has plenty of job opportunities, most of them with benefits.

Some are seasonal, with opportunities for full-time such as employment offered at Sanborn Western Camps. Farish Recreation Area and Golden Bell Camp and Conference Center in Divide.

However, with escalating housing and property valuations, according to this month’s notices from the assessor’s office, employers have an uphill battle, in some cases.

“It’s getting so expensive to live up here,” said Brad Shaw, operations supervisor for Teller County Public Works which includes road maintenance.

Shaw and Fred Clifford, the department’s director, were hoping to hire a crew of employees with CDL (commercial driver’s license) certification.

A few days later, Clifford reported that the county received a couple of applications.

With tourist season coming up, Bronco Billy’s is hiring, not only for the casino but the Chamonix Hotel which is still under construction. The Chamonix announced an opening date last week of Dec. 26.

Newmont Mining Corp, too, is hiring, enticing applicants with handouts touting the corporation’s benefit package.

Katie O’Keefe, daughter of the founder, Brian O’Keefe, is looking for machine operators for the growing business at O’Keefe Ceramics in Woodland Park.

Looking for a job in the health care field? UCHealth is hiring and so is Forest Ridge Senior Living.

From just a quick tour around the job fair, the effects of the Great Resignation that began with the pandemic in March 2020 has lingering effects on the employment picture in Teller County.

At the booth for the Cripple Creek/Victor School District, Tonya Copley, principal of Cresson Elementary School, was counting on hiring a music teacher, a para-professional and a custodian. Copley tells potential applicants that the district was voted “Best Workplace,” two years in a row in a contest sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Recruiters for the U.S. Border Patrol were attracting a lot of attention at their booth.

“We get thousands of applications a month,” said Ruben Rodriguez, special operations supervisor. “Because it’s a career bigger than them and they’ll receive training, educational opportunities, job security, adventure, financial stability and most importantly, job satisfaction.”

The patrol has been busy. In just 72 hours last month, federal agents made 22,220 apprehensions, seizing 806 pounds of methamphetamine, 283 pounds of marijuana, 62 pounds of cocaine, three firearms, two sex offenders, one convicted murderer and one gang member, according to the handout sheet.

“The numbers are interesting,” he said.

But Rodriguez is concerned about another drug.

“Fentanyl has changed the landscape because of the trans-national criminal organization that has a lot of influence,” he said. “They are selling the product usually to people not knowing the true effects of fentanyl.”

As a result, he added, there is a huge increase in suicides. “So, we see a lot of overdoses,” he said.

The border patrol has been entrusted to protect borders, not only the Southwest region but interior operations and northern regions as well, Rodriguez said.

The agents have multiple roles.

“We are the educators who build relationships with other countries. We want to help them understand the broader scope,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not just necessarily going out and detaining people because they broke the law.”

For Rodriguez, appearing at job fairs is about public relations.

“We truly believe in messaging, in branding awareness; I’m a first-generation U.S. citizen, so I understand the sacrifices these people are challenged with,” he said. “We understand there are a lot of non-citizens that reside in Colorado, and we respect that. I believe in my job, believe in our mission to protect you. It’s a huge obligation.”

For those interested in a career, the recruiters were ready to begin the process. “We share and provide information about the duties and responsibilities of federal agents,” he said. “We all swear an oath to protect rights of the American people. So doing events like this, we can personalize our vision and how it ties in with a future career.”

For the workforce center, the event was a success.

“We had a terrific turnout of hiring for our Teller County Job Fair. With a total of 23 businesses, we had representation from a variety of industries, including hospitality, recreation, entertainment/gambling, education, construction, janitorial, healthcare, HVAC and others,” said Becca Tonn, the center’s communications manager “