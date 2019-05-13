On May 7, the Woodland Park Planning Commission had a rare Tuesday meeting to finish its deliberations on Pete LaBarre’s request for a conditional use permit for a truck and trailer rental business at the corner of Tutt Road and U.S. 24.
Deliberations started on April 25 but were continued because LaBarre didn’t have his parking plan ready.
“This is not the best site plan I’ve ever seen but it is adequate,” City Planner Lor Pellegrino said after commissioners complained about the parking plan’s clarity.
The building LaBarre wants to use as a U-Haul rental business has been used in many ways, including as a candy shop, a craft business and as the former location of both the Mucky Duck and Casa Grande restaurants.
The parking plan includes 10 parking spaces, a space and aisle for handicap parking and spaces for U-Haul trailers and trucks of various sizes. One section of the parking lot will need to be paved before it can be used and LaBarre must also repair and restripe parking spaces and do something about drainage across the property.
The natural grass, shrubs and trees surrounding the parking lot are considered adequate for landscaping, but Commission Chair Jon DeVaux said he hopes LaBarre will make the lot prettier.
During public comment, Catherine Nakai read a letter by her husband Michael stating that because LaBarre is part owner of the self-storage and truck rental facility that is going in directly across U.S. 24, there is no need for a U-Haul rental on his Aspen Acres property.
After reading the letter, Nakai asked about drainage and signage, although, as it was pointed out, signage is a separate issue not included in this conditional use permit request.
Carrol Trader asked why LaBarre needs two truck-rental businesses and asked that the CUP approval be temporary and that it goes away when the other, larger facility opens. Making CUP approval temporary is not allowed by city land-use regulations.
Commissioners recommended approval of LaBarre’s permit by a vote of six to one. Commissioner Vickie Good cast the single no vote and Commissioners Lee Brown and Peter Scanlon were absent.
Commissioner Ken Hartsfield made and rescinded two motions to approve before coming up with a third motion that was seconded. It included several new conditions, including, “no parking” signs on Trull Road, a clause that requires each tree that might be lost during lot improvements be replaced with two trees and posting signs on the property prohibiting overnight parking.
If approved, as is, by council on May 16, LaBarre will have until Dec. 31 to make improvements to the parking lot before he can occupy the building, which he shares with an ATV rental business. This timing is contingent on the completion of water-main work being conducted by city utilities.
The May 23 commission meeting has been canceled but Planning Director Sally Riley said there is a big case coming up at the June 13 meeting and that two other cases are also in the works.
“It’s going to be a busy summer,” she said.
The monthly planning staff report shows that an inspector found 32 Mountain Pine Beetle killed trees. Home owners have until June 19 to remove and treat these trees. Beetles living in infected trees fly to new trees for mating in August. Notices have been mailed to property owners.
Riley handed out a Place Making Report that focuses on walkability, unified public signs and business facade improvements.