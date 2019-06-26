Nancy Spradling of Woodland Park and her family recently saw the play “Wicked,” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, courtesy of UCHealth.
“UCHealth provided this opportunity on May 29 to four patients through our Moments to Shine Program, which partners with various organizations to create special experiences for patients,” said Cary Vogrin, media relations specialist. “In this case, the partner is the Denver Center for Performing Arts.”
Two years ago Spradling, 74, was diagnosed with T-Cell leukemia, a disease also known lymphoma, marked by the body’s production of abnormal white blood cells.
“Over the summer of 2017 I had a series of treatments targeted to (a) very specific gene,” she said. “I went to Aurora two and three times a week for the treatment. And that kills the cancer. “
But without a stem-cell transplant from an appropriate donor, Spradling was at risk of the cancer returning. Both of Spradlng’s sons, Sean and David, volunteered to donate. Her younger son, Sean, 25, was selected. “Sean is here, so they chose him,” she said.
The initial treatments were a preparation for the transplant. “They don’t want your immune system fighting the new donor so when I finally got to that point they brought in Sean,” Spradling said.
The day was Oct. 10, 2017. “Really, it sounds so New Age-y. They were taking blood out of one arm, which went into a machine and they extracted the stem cells from that and then sent the blood back to him,” Spradling said. “It’s amazing. But, poor Sean — he does not like needles at all — so this was something serious. And he never said a word about the needle.”
The transplant took place at UCHealth at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. “I can’t say enough good things about the hospital — they were marvelous,” Spradling said. “That was my home for a month.”
After the transplant, Nancy and her husband, Dave, stayed in Aurora. “You have to stay close to the hospital for three months, so we rented a small apartment,” she said. “My immune system was still really low and if you get an infection at any time you’re really in trouble.”
Being selected to attend “Wicked,” was an unexpected bonus. The theatre experience included watching the understudy for the lead “go green” for the performance. According to a press release, “the Broadway sensation ‘Wicked’ looks at what happened in the Land of Oz … but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one ‘good’ and the other one ‘wicked’.”
For Spradling, attending the performance and witnessing the actor’s “greening” (getting into makeup) were among the rewards of recovery. “It was wonderful and to have that time to share with Sean and his wife, Carolynn, was delightful,” she said.
Now, coming up on the two-year anniversary of the transplant, Spradling and her husband have been traveling, to the Texas Gulf Coast, and have a cruise planned for this summer.
“The longer away you go from the transplant the better your chances are that it won’t recur,” she said. “When you reach two years — I’m coming on that in October — that’s kind of a benchmark.”