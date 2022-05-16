FLORISSANT • Two veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor from the Florissant Grange Quilt of Valor Guild.
Florissant residents Mark Harter, who served in the Air Force, and Ron Shinault, who served in the Army, received their quilts at the April 22 Souper Supper and Chili Night at the Florissant Grange.
The tradition began with a dream that Catherine Roberts of Iowa had in 2003 about a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. “The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change,” Roberts is quoted on the Quilts of Valor Foundation website.
She felt the message of her dream was “quilts equaled healing,” so she organized Quilts of Valor. The organization has now grown to foundation status and has partnered with several other organizations including The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, who became a certified affiliate in 2015. The Florissant Grange then organized their own Florissant Grange Quilts of Valor Guild.
There are currently four dedicated quilters: Stacy Street, Marie Acre, Joyce Shinault and Renee Caldwell.
“We have a new member who is learning quilting, and we welcome anyone who would like to participate or learn to quilt,” Caldwell said.
The quilters have made a total of 22 Quilts of Valor. Six went to Washington, D.C. to be awarded to veterans at the National Grange annual convention. Five quilts were awarded to veterans at the Colorado State Grange annual convention, and 11 quilts have been awarded to veterans living in Teller and Park counties.
“We don’t actually choose the vets to be awarded,” said Caldwell. “We find out by word of mouth and with the help of our community, they identify the veterans and then we plan the time and place to make the presentation. We make sure the family of the veteran knows about the presentation to assist in getting the veteran to the event where we surprise them with the quilt.”
Donations of patriotic fabric, batting, thread and backing for the quilts are always needed. Monetary donations to help defray the cost are also welcome, as the quilters have been mostly paying for the supplies themselves.
Once a quilt is finished, another project partner completes long arm sewing of the quilt — the actual final stitching of the quilt — at a discounted price. Each quilt has an estimated value of at least $400.
Anyone who wants to nominate a veteran living in the area to receive a quilt, or make donations for the project, is encouraged to contact Caldwell via email at florissantgrange@gmail.com.