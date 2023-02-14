One of my favorite tours to lead is back to Virginia. In particular, to Virginia presidential homes. And one of the most interesting to me is Montpelier, the home of James and Dolley Madison.

Not only is the home historic, but Madison’s efforts at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 make him a major figure in its creation. Madison himself said the Constitution was the work of many heads and many hands, but he is also referred to as the “Father of the Constitution.” But we are, to this day, still dealing with aspects of how we govern ourselves that were notably debated in 1787. To discuss it, I many times now ask people the following questions: Why does the U.S. Senate have two senators per state? (Yes, Rhode Island gets two and California gets two.) And, do you believe in a national popular vote for president?

You could spend quite a bit of time and effort on this discussion. But for this column, the brief answer on the Senate is it has to do with large state versus small state influence.

In deciding how the legislative branch was to be configured the convention dealt with two competing plans, the Virginia plan and the New Jersey plan. The Virginia plan (essentially Madison’s ideas) advocated one body and national proportional representation. The New Jersey plan was concerned with fighting large state domination. According to Richard Brookhiser in his book on James Madison, the small states “... were determined to fight a system of national proportional representation, in which they feared being swallowed up.” So, not surprisingly in retrospect, the convention created a committee of 11 to come up with a compromise. The compromise was two legislative bodies. One, the House, is based on proportional representation. The second is the Senate, based on each state having equal representation. Madison, by the way, was discouraged about this compromise, but had to accept it when the convention agreed.

Most reading this know who Al Gore and Hillary Clinton are, and also probably Andrew Jackson. But how many of you know who Samuel Tilden and Grover Cleveland are? The answer is these five are presidential candidates who won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College. Before 2000, because this only happened three times, and two of the three ended up later being president (Jackson and Cleveland), it wasn’t really on the national radar. But twice since 2000 has made this process under scrutiny. More on this issue in a later column, but a national popular vote for president has some of the very same small state versus large state issues. If you live in Wyoming, North and South Dakota, and Nebraska, do you think you’ll see a presidential candidate on a campaign? I doubt it. You will if you live in the 10 largest states by population.

Finally, if you live in Colorado you might remember SB 19-042 that Governor Polis signed into law on March 15, 2019. Our Electoral College votes now go to the national popular vote winner. In spite of, perhaps, of how we actually voted. (In November 2020, Colorado voted to stay in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.) Let me know of your thoughts on this. I have to admit it still boggles my mind. These two questions are good topics for discussion on a tour of Montpelier.

Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.