CRIPPLE CREEK • With donkeys racing down the town’s main drag of Bennett Avenue while people cheer from the sidelines, Donkey Derby Days is among the longest-running annual festivals in Colorado.
“This would have been a pivotal year for an anniversary,” said Ellen Moore, secretary of the Two Mile High Club, a nonprofit organization that hosts the annual festival.
The coronavirus pandemic of the past 12 months has affected the club’s ability to raise funds to continue the tradition that began in 1931.
When the city of Cripple Creek canceled all 2020 events, the club was among organizations that lost funding to put in reserve for 2021.
“We understand that everybody is in tight financial circumstances,” said Curt Sorenson, the club’s president. “But it’s very hard to plan for a big unknown.”
Nonetheless, Sorenson and his wife, Peggy Sorenson, and Moore are forging ahead for the 90th celebration this summer, with a focus on attracting financial support.
“We have to be able to provide the infrastructure, like toilets, trash and security, but we have no money,” Moore said.
The operational costs of the festival are separate from the funds reserved for the daily care of the herd of 13 donkeys that roam the city’s streets and are part of the small-town charm. For the festival, the club imports donkeys for the parade and the races.
However, this year, with all the unknowns around the virus, the club canceled the parade and races. “We’re hoping to bring donkeys in for the kids to ride and pet,” Sorenson said.
First up on the list is finding sponsors. “Most people are more than happy to help with the donkeys, but they don’t want to pay for portable toilets or trash pickup,” Sorenson said.
To date, the club has secured sponsorships from the Wildwood, Century, Triple Crown and Bronco Billy’s casinos.
And the show will go on with the bonus of a related new exhibit at the Cripple Creek District Museum, whose director, Bill Burcaw, is compiling a history of donkeys in the gold-mining district. In the early 20th century, the donkeys served mining operations as beasts of burden.
As well, the exhibit includes the original poster from the first Donkey Derby Day in 1931.
And the Two Mile High Club announced last week that the event is planned for Aug. 14 and 15 to match the inaugural date of 1931.
For information about sponsorship, email twomilehighclub@gmail.com or go to the website, cripplecreekdonkeys.com.