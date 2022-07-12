WOODLAND PARK • The Downtown Development Authority delayed a decision last week to approve one of two mixed-use developments planned for 6.3 acres in Woodland Station.
Mike Williams, who has appeared before the board periodically over the past three years, has new partners: ForgeWorks, JLG architects, Stantec urban designers and TBK Bank.
Derek Waggoner of Woodland Park revived his proposal, originally made three years ago, to build the Tava House restaurant, culinary school and event center. He, too, is joined by investors and a development team that includes ECHO Architecture of Colorado Springs and David Weekley Homes for the residential component.
The decision about potential development that affects the future of downtown Woodland Park will be made by a DDA board with new officers and a new member, Rebecca Ruddell, who owns Joanie’s Deli and Bakery in Woodland Park. Ruddell replaces Merry Jo Larsen, who served more than 20 years on the board, the last few as chair.
The city council recently denied Larsen’s application to continue to serve on the board.
Last week, the board elected Tony Perry as DDA chairman; Jon Gemelke, vice chairman; Rusty Neal, secretary; and Ruddell, treasurer. The officers, along with board members Jerry Good, Matt McCracken and Al Born, are tasked with a decision that will change city’s ambiance as well as its economy.
Board members Arden Weatherford and David Mijares recused themselves from voting or listening to the presentations, due to conflicts-of-interest.
Mijares, who owns Catamount Engineering, is a consultant for the Waggoner project.
Weatherford owns the adjoining 4.2 acres and holds the wild card for the scope of the development.
“We entered into a discussion with Arden Weatherford, had multiple meetings,” said Chad Anderson, founder and venture capitalist with ForgeWorks.
This month, Weatherford and the Williams’ group agreed to a price and terms of sale of adjoining 4.2 acres, Anderson said. “I feel comfortable that we were able to finally graft in the property that Arden is responsible for,” Anderson said, adding that Weatherford had given him permission to talk about the verbal agreement.
If approved by the DDA, the investor group would put up $200,000 cash for the 6.3 acres and $1.8 million in reserve to cover expenses incurred by the city or the DDA related to the development.
On the other hand, if Waggoner gets the DDA nod, the $5 million Tava House project may also include additional property. “We have discussions going on with Mr. Weatherford and David Weekley,” Waggoner said, adding that his proposal, for now, was only for the 6.3 acres.
Weatherford responded to a request for comment when informed of Anderson’s and Waggoner’s references to his property. “I’ve had similar meetings with both parties. After years of frustration with the DDA being coy and a lack of coordination on the real estate, I look forward to seeing the walkable, vibrant neighborhood we have all been promised for 15 years take shape,” Weatherford said in an email to The Courier.
New to Waggoner’s project since he revived in proposal in June is the addition of a Forge Bouldering Gym on Chester Street, the former location of Gorman Auction House. In preparation, Waggoner said he bought the land and invested $500,000 in materials. “If we get Woodland Station, we’d build the gym over there in conjunction with Tava House,” Waggoner said. “As well, we are considering a beer garden as a gathering place and maybe a coffee shop. We don’t know, but would like ideas from the community.”
In his presentation, Waggoner, a partner in Tava House Properties, LLC, offered $800,000 cash for the 6.3 acres with a target closing date of Aug. 31.
After the presentations, Anderson asked for more time while acknowledging that Waggoner’s group was shovel-ready to begin the project. “A pause would give us the opportunity to get the best design to get the most out of the real estate; this is a one-time opportunity for this group,” Anderson said. “‘Woodland Park has a lot of great attributes and I think this is the opportunity to complete that tapestry for downtown Woodland Park.”
The board agreed to postpone the decision, citing too much information in too short a time. The next regular meeting is at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 2.