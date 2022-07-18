FLORISSANT • At a special meeting last week, two additional board members were appointed to the Florissant Fire Protection District board.
The July 11 meeting was the first with new board members Starla Thompson and Amanda Sutton, who were appointed by the Teller County Board of County Commisioners at a July 7 special meeting.
Longtime FFPD board member Joseph Kraudelt served as chairman for the July 11 meeting.
Sutton asked that she and Thompson be allowed to introduce themselves to the audience of around 30 community members gathered at Florissant Fire Station No. 1. She and Thompson both stated they were anxious to get to work for the fire district.
“We are hopeful in our transparency, but give us a little breathing room to learn our responsibilities and obligations,” said Thompson.
Thompson commented that an article in The Gazette (that also ran in the July 13 Courier) erroneously stated she is a certified emergency medical technician. She said she is not currently certified as an EMT.
“Mistakes will be made, we ask you will allow us time to get acquainted with people and our job,” she said.
As the meeting continued, the three board members voted to appoint Justin Snare and Jim McGovern to the board. They were immediately sworn in.
Some meeting attendees questioned why they weren’t given the opportunity to review their applications. Kraudelt explained they went with the next two candidates “in line” that the BOCC had recommended.
“The board must understand that open meetings allow for public comments during any discussions on any motion or decisions being made, and are not restricted to the public comment section of the forum only,” said Dennis Schorn.
“We have nothing against these two, we would just like to see and review the other applicants,” said Toni Moore.
Andrea Shultz commented, “I felt it was curious that Snare and McGovern were at the meeting as if it was all pre-planned and apparently was decided during a private meeting of Kraudelt, Thompson and Sutton on Saturday prior to the Monday meeting.”
Schorn asked about fuel, maintenance of both equipment and the building, and whether FFPD vendors are being paid. Kraudelt said he had been paying bills. Interim Fire Chief Erik Holt added that fuel was coming.
Someone in the crowd asked about bringing back former FFPD chief Mike Bailey, who was suspended in April and terminated in May. Kraudelt said that “was history.”
Thompson said she knew nothing about what had gone on and was willing to look at all applicants to choose the best chief for the department.
In the months since Bailey’s ouster, Holt, a former FFPD board member, has served as interim and then acting chief.
Chris Martin, whose husband is an FFPD volunteer firefighter, expressed concerns of the safety of her husband and other volunteers under Holt’s leadership. She said there have been incidents where Holt acted irresponsibly, including bringing probationary firefighters to wildland fires without proper gear or shelter.
“Joe (Kraudelt) was handed a document about the safety concerns, around May 5th and all three (Teller County) commissioners got a copy,” said Martin.
Kari Spicer, another volunteer firefighter, said if Holt is made permanent chief, the majority of volunteers would all resign.
“We just don’t feel safe going to the scenes with him (Holt) in charge,” said Spicer.
Another meeting was scheduled for Monday, July 18 with the intention to appoint another board member to replace Kraudelt, who told The Courier he intended to resign once board members had been selected. Kraudelt said his intention was still to resign at the next meeting, but that he would “stick around ex-officio.”