For the beneficiaries of Tweeds Sounds of the Season Holiday Home Tour, a party and a check are about as good as it gets. In a ceremony last week at Tweeds, leaders of the organizations highlighted the work they do to help the community.
“We gave away 800 boxes of food over the holidays,” said Susan Tanner, board member of the Community Cupboard, a food pantry in Woodland Park.
The Cupboard was one of four organizations that shared $11,850, the total proceeds from the home tour held the first weekend in December.
Choices, which specializes in helping people caught in unplanned or crisis pregnancy, will use the funds for its Earn While You Learn Parenting Program. “It will help pay for streaming the most up-to-date content in our classrooms, and help pay for the updated modules on curriculum that we cannot stream,” said Teresa Diamond, executive director.
For Shawn and Eve Neilsen, founders of Focus on the Forest, the money “put us over the top,” in the effort to meet goals for the year, Shawn said. “We picked up 50,000 pounds of trash last year, most of it in Teller County and some in El Paso County,” he added.
Focus on the Forest relies on volunteers to help clean up trash in Pike National Forest. Expenses include equipment, gloves, trash bags, safety equipment, dump fees and fuel to drive to Colorado Springs to unload the trash, in addition to providing food for the volunteers — as many as 200 at a site.
The Neilsens credit Teller County Waste for its contributions to the organization including the donations of large roll-offs for the trash collection.
For Friends of Mueller State Park, the funds wukk help pay for buses to bring students to the park where they take guided hikes and some take part in the Jr. Ranger program. “We want to get kids away from their computers,” said Barbara Berger, who with Susan Grina, is the organization’s publicity chair.
Tanner Coy, the owner of Tweeds Fine Furnishings which sponsors the annual event, hosted the party Jan. 10 at Tweeds. Karolyn Smith, co-chair with Kellie Case, of the home tour, was the master of ceremonies who handed out the checks. The tour committee provided the food.