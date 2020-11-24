If Green Mountain Falls officials approve the annexation of 29.27 acres on Red Devil Mountain and 1.05 acres on the former Joyland Church property, a proposed project will include a viewing site for a Skyspace sculpture by James Turrell.
The properties are near the west entrance of the town.
Chris Keesee and Larry Keigwin, co-founders of the Green Box Arts Festival, announced in August that the Turrell art installation would be the focal point of the 2021 festival. Turrell uses light as a medium for his work, and the piece will be an observatory installed on the mountain overlooking the Gazebo Lake.
“We thought the piece would be interesting not just for Green Mountain Falls residents, but for art pilgrims around the world,” Keesee said in a statement issued in August.
Last week, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees approved two resolutions accepting petitions for annexation of the two parcels, with a public hearing set for Jan. 5.
“Annexation is the first step in a much bigger project,” Newberry said.
The project, when completed, will include a nature trail, a public garden, picnic and educational spots and restrooms, all stemming from the Turrell Skyspace.
“There are 85 Skyspaces in the world and we are slated to have the only one in Colorado,” said Jesse Stroope, who represents the petitioners, the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation and Green Mountain Road, whose sole member is Keesee. “The actual feeling of going inside is one of complete awareness of nature, a great place to meditate and just relax.”
With photos of Turrell Skyscapes in various locations, Stroope emphasized not only the artistic but the economic value of the sculptures.
“People actually travel from all over the world to visit these art installations,” he said. “We worked closely with the artist to make sure the Skyscape was in the appropriate place.”
The project includes the Pittman Trail, which will be a pedestrian connection between the town entrance and the town center. “Viewers can walk to the site and pick up the Pittman Trail to the Joyland property,” Stroope said. “The trail is closed right now.”
The trail winds through the agricultural land that abuts U.S. 24. If the annexation is approved, the foundation board intends to establish a horse fostering program. “We intend for that agricultural grazing to extend over to the (new) fire department,” he said.
The trail and restrooms, as well as the sculpture and the program areas, will be maintained by the staff of the Green Box Arts Festival.
“This is really the beginning of year-round programming in Green Mountain Falls by Green Box,” Stroope said.
A multi-million dollar investment by the foundations, the original location of the project was intended to be on Mt. Dewey.
“But then we were offered the Pittman property, so things did change pretty rapidly,” Stroope said. “But this will enable us to connect Town Hall to the (Gazebo) lake.”
The town will bear no responsibility for the site, other than providing emergency services if someone were to call 911, Stroope said.
“We partner with the town on this project with the wayfinding signage and parking plan that we’re already working on,” he said.
The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 5 online via the Zoom platform.