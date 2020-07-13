The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees tabled a vote to close all of the town’s trails/trailheads due to COVID-19 health concerns.
During its July 7 meeting held on the Zoom online platform, the board held a preliminary hearing about the possible closure.
“It’s been strongly suggested by health officials that we need to have (public) bathrooms with running water,” said Mayor Jane Newberry. “We don’t have running water. What we call ‘outhouses’ in the park weren’t made to meet the volume of people. But that aside, we can’t keep them COVID-clean.”
An increase in hikers and traffic in recent months has highlighted the impact of crowds on the quality of life for residents of Green Mountain Falls.
David Brittain expressed concern about the lack of control the town has over the large groups of hikers walking up, or parking illegally, on Belvidere Avenue. “We need metered parking,” he said. “I don’t see the marshal patrolling.”
Trustee Katharine Guthrie brought up the potential health risk of crowds as well as the danger of cars parked along Ute Pass Avenue, Lake Street and side roads. “If we were to have a fire, with people parking the way they do, we’d be toast,” she said. “There are so many cars parked along the roads there would be no way an emergency vehicle could get through, let alone for residents trying to get out.”
While Guthrie said she’s in favor of opening the public restrooms at the swimming pool, Newberry nixed the idea due to lack of staff and the constant need for sanitizing.
Trustee Dyani Loo said she opposes closing the trails. “Other states have cracked down on public parking so I don’t know if that would be a step instead of closing the trails,” she said.
Rather than focusing on the risk of coronavirus transmission in open spaces, consider the risks associated with traffic, illegal parking, unleashed dogs and restroom issues, Loo said.
Rocco Blasi, president of the trails committee, objected. “Whoa! Where are you going, town?” he said. “Our governor, who has been extremely conservative in easing restrictions due to COVID, is promoting open spaces and hiking.”
But Clay Gafford, who recently threatened to sue the town over a section of the Mt. Dewey Trail that crosses his property, was all for closing the trails. Last month the board closed the Mt. Dewey Trail because of Gafford’s concerns.
“We need a reset point so we can get the system restructured to fit the town and our sanitary needs,” he said. “We can talk about it, get the trails opened up where they’re legal and the town can make some money off of them by charging. We’ll be better off in the long run.”
Claudia Eley suggested bringing in portable toilets and leaving the responsibility of sanitation to the user. “I think it’s just abominable that we don’t have sanitary facilities in our parks,” she said.
The parking lot at Joyland Church is available for public/hiker parkings, said Jesse Stroope, a part-time town resident who represents the interests of Chris Keesee, who owns the property for the Green Box Arts organization. As well, 15 spots behind Lake View Terrace are open for parking, Stroope said.
Keesee is president of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, which recently gave the town a $35,000 grant for a Comprehensive Signage & Parking Plan.
“That would be an initial step in presenting options to resolve parking issues,” said Angie Sprang, the town manager. “It won’t be fixed overnight and it will take time.”
Until the issue is resolved, Sprang has ordered four portable toilets for the area near the tennis courts and Lake Street.
To allow time for the public to weigh in, the board set a special meeting, via Zoom, for 7 p.m. July 21.