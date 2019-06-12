Green Mountain Falls’ trustees balked at what they viewed as redundancy of the town’s latest comprehensive plan. On its face, the plan promotes a vision for the future, something to achieve.
Over the years there have been several plans – the most recent was developed by LoganSimpson consultants and funded by the Department of Local Affairs and the Kirkpatrick Foundation.
After two visioning sessions with the residents, Kristy Bruce, assistant program manager, offered an update on the results to Mayor Jane Newberry and the board June 4.
But mayor pro tem Tyler Stevens was disappointed. “It seems we are back to the same thing,” he said, in response.
Stevens was referring to results of a survey where residents highlighted what they like, the views, the trails, lack of urban style development and the lake.
“The lake is the crown jewel of the community; therefore, residents want to install sediments traps to improve water quality and require that evacuation plans be provided to the residents,” Bruce said.
Not all responses were about maintaining the status quo. Some suggested pursuing funding and grant opportunities to enhance the town’s recreational amenities.
But Stevens persisted. “I’ve seen a lot of ‘maintain status quo’ versus something that is really pushing our town to challenge its thoughts,” he said. “It’s kind of concerning.”
On the other hand, the town is constrained by a bare-bones annual budget as well as its location between mountain and U.S. 24. Nonetheless, Stevens repeated that the results of the survey were basically the same as the others.
“You are taking guidance from different sources, which is tremendous, but I challenge us as a town to give our consultants freedom to explore ‘crazy’ ideas to see whether they might stick or not,” Stevens said. “With the level of investment the town has been making in the plan it seems we’re being constrained a lot by what we have around us.”
Stevens suggested a ‘what-if” type of plan; what if the constraints weren’t there, for instance. “If there is a blank canvas for Green Mountain Falls what would our consultants do? What sort of things could we do?” Stevens said. “I think the work that has been done so far is strong.”
Presented with innovative ideas, the elected officials could either approve or not, he added. “But we keep chugging along with the same thing; it’s not as challenging to us as say, ‘why don’t we fly to the moon?’” he said. “That’s aspirational but it challenges us to reach out and shake things up. I don’t know what that is — that’s why we have experts to help us, to challenge us toward higher goals.”
Newberry added. “We tend to limit ourselves by realistically staying with what we can afford,” she said. “Sometimes it takes that idea to spur us to something that never occurred to us.”
Trustee Katharine Guthrie agreed. “When I hear the term ‘vision,’ I’m thinking of something that isn’t already in front of us,” she said. “I’m not seeing that. I’m not assuming you don’t have ideas but that’s not what we want. We pretty much know how citizens want everything to stay the same. But that’s not why we’re doing a comprehensive plan.”
The contract with Logan Simpson includes another report to the board.
“A good comp plan should recognize the current situation, address short term needs and then have suggestions for the future,” said Newberry, in an email to The Courier two days after the meeting. “I think the Board was at the ‘future’ stage and Logan Simpson was still addressing ways to accomplish short-term needs. Hopefully this plan will push future boards and the town towards a better and brighter GMF.”
On another note, Jason Wells, the interim town manager, announced that he has purchased the Ancient Mariner in Manitou Springs and has plans to refurbish the establishment before opening. As a result, his time as the interim would be curtailed, despite the unsuccessful, to date, search for a permanent manager.