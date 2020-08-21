Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 14-15, someone defaced a Trump campaign sign on a hillside in front of Bad Rock Auto at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Mountain Glen Court in Woodland Park.
The culprit has not been caught and, as of last week, the sign remains with the letters “No” painted in white over the blue sign. “It’s unfortunate that we have this kind of thing going on,” said Mick Bates, chair of the Teller County Republicans. “We think we’re in a sheltered world up here, but we’re not as sheltered as we think we are.”
While someone removed the spraypainted "no" last week, by Aug. 21, somebody painted “NO” again, this time in orange letters.