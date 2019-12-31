“More, Mommy, More!” — not the words you want to hear when it comes to candy or TV, but they are nice to hear when it comes to reading a book with your child.
There are few things more rewarding and bonding then spending quiet moments with your child cuddled up in a big, comfy chair or snuggled under the warm covers of a bed reading one, two, three (or more) storybooks with them. Children love the undivided attention that comes when they are read to out loud.
Good news: You can make that time even more special with a few easy additions to reading time. With these five “tricks” your storytime will be more rewarding to both you and your child. Your little one will love the extra attention and you’ll learn more about how your child views the world and help him/her develop a greater imagination — the biggest “nation” in the world (get it, imagi-”nation”).
I’ve been reading stories to children for over 50 years as a mother, teacher and children’s entertainer and I’ve acquired these hints to make the reading-out-loud experience more enjoyable for everyone. Some of these tricks you may already use, but if not, keep reading to make storytime “pop!”
• “Blah, blah, blah” — You don’t have to read every word (or the exact words) of the book you’re reading to your child. When you first introduce a very young child to books, their attention span lasts only seconds (wait ... I’m still that way!) so their main focus are the pictures and your voice. You can reduce, expand, or change the words and story to fit your child’s attention span.
• “I hear voices” — Changing your voice (volume, tone, and pitch) when you read is entertaining for both you and your child. Give the main character and other characters in the story different voices. Don’t worry about “goofing up.” Mistakes and silly accents just make it funnier.
• “What’s next?” — To help build suspense and your child’s imagination, before you turn some of the pages ask your child what they think will happen next. You can give him/her some ideas or hints, but always be encouraging no matter what ideas they may give (“Interesting. Let’s see if that’s what happens”)
• “One Red, Happy Round Monster” — You can use your reading time as a fun way to teach your young child about numbers (“How many flowers do you see?”), colors (Point to something red.), feelings (“Do you think the skunk looks happy?”), or shapes (“His face is round, can you find something else that is round?”) Ask these and similar questions as you read, but keep it simple. Don’t overdo it.
• “Watch the Birdie” — Story props are a great addition to your storytimes. You or your child can pick out one or more toys, stuffed animals or puppets that relate in some way to the story being read. Have the toy “act out” part of the story. Just letting your child hold the toy will help draw your child’s attention to the story.
These are just a few of my “tricks” to make reading fun with children. The goal is always to connect with your child and spur their imagination with the power of books.
Cathy Kelsay has a Bachelor of Science degree in child psychology and has been a children’s entertainer and teacher for over 40 years. Her array of characters (Mother Goose, Mrs. Claus, Stitches the Scarecrow) perform at libraries, schools, private homes, and more. To contact her go to mgoose52@yahoo.com.