The ACLU of Colorado has appealed a ruling of the Teller County District Court dismissing a taxpayer lawsuit seeking to stop Sheriff Jason Mikesell from enforcing federal civil immigration law.
The ACLU in June 2019 filed the lawsuit for six Teller County residents filed the lawsuit in June 2019. In a three-day trail in Cripple Creek set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at Teller County Courhouse in Cripple Creek, the ACLU will argue for the plaintiffs while Mikesell is expected to defend his position. The plaintiffs are Burck and Joanna Nash, Rodney Saunders, Darlene Schmurr-Stewart, Paul Stewart and Janet Gould.
In April 2020, Teller County District court Judge Scott Sells dismissed the case on procedural grounds, saying the program doesn’t use taxpayer money and therefore the plaintiffs have no basis to sue. In 2022, the Court of Appeals reversed and sent the case back to the district court for trial.
The lawsuit is the first in the nation alleging that a sheriff violates state law by participating in a 287(g) agreement.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs assert that Mikesell is spending taxpayer money and violating Colorado law by participating in the agreement.
In signing the (287)g agreement, Mikesell approved the training in South Carolina of three county deputies by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As a result, the deputies earned authorization to arrest immigrants charged with crimes in the county. As well, the agreement authorizes the deputies to exercise other immigration-enforcement powers ordinarily reserved for federal officers.
According to the ACLU, Mikesell’s agreement is the only one still operating in Colorado.
At the trial, the ACLU will present evidence that under the 287(g) program, persons who posted bond were not released, as Colorado law requires, but instead remained imprisoned and were turned over to ICE.
For the past three years, Mikesell has publicly argued that he is not spending taxpayer money, that the program will only be used in the Teller County jail system, and deputies won’t be going out to the community. Mikesell has argued that the program is paid for by ICE, with federal tax dollars.
According to the ACLU, the plaintiffs’ attorneys in the trial court are Mark Silverstein, Annie Kurtz, and Sara Neel of the ACLU of Colorado and Byeongsook Seo, ACLU Cooperating Attorney, of Snell and Wilmer.