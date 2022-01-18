Four firefighters from Florissant Fire Protection District recently underwent some very intense on-the-job training while responding to a call to assist with the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires in Boulder County.
“It was literally like training under fire or into fire,” said Kari Spicer, who has been with FFPD for two years.
The team was led by FFPD Capt. Michael Bukowski, who was notified by Chief Mike Bailey of a surge request of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and a message was sent to the firefighters to see who would be available and three responded; Spicer, Chris Walters and Cindy Sebring. The four set out at 6 a.m. Dec. 31.
The wildland fire began the afternoon of Dec. 29 and due to high winds rapidly escalated into urban areas. Walters, a retired podiatry surgeon and who serves part-time with Southwest Teller County EMS, joined FFPD last summer. Although he has helped to fight several wildland fires, “this one was extensive, urban and devastating,” he said.
Walters said there were many different agencies that responded to assist from throughout Colorado and even from other states. He credits Bukowski for the success of their efforts, stating, “Mike is a very impressive young man and a good leader.”
Sebring joined FFPD last fall after completing Community Emergency Response Training. After returning from helping fight the fires in Boulder County, she said “I felt sorry for the people who lost their homes, but I was grateful I was able to help out.”
Bukowski, who has been interested in forestry work since high school, said he decided to pursue firefighting along with running his forestry and excavation business after his personal experience during the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire. He was evacuated from his home, but the home only suffered smoke damage. He joined FFPD in 2015 and reached the rank of lieutenant. When Bailey took over, he was promoted to captain.
Bukowski explained the dynamics of these fires as Urban Wildland Interface Fires that increased rapidly due to the high winds that quickly spread the flames. He said there was significant natural fuel that interacted with structures, and it was like a “mosaic pattern of different structures, various building components and other variables” that caused the fire to escalate into the urban areas. The winds carried the embers and burning ash and distributed the fire indiscriminately. With the high winds, aircraft use and retardant were unavailable for use and there was no way to stop the fire from spreading, Bukowski said.
“When we arrived on Friday (Dec. 31), the wildland aspect was out, but structures were burning and we were assigned to finding and extinguishing hot spots along the fire path,” he said.
All four of the firefighters said they gained good skills during thier trip and learned about several different types of fire situations, but noted it was a difficult way to learn and it was tough to see so many residents who were displaced and in a state of trauma.
Spicer told of seeing piles of what looked like brown sand in places that was actually the ash from parts of the grass that had burned and been blown away. “We would dig through it and find fire under the ashes; one guy’s driveway was covered with it,” she said.
Bukowski called the experience “difficult, but rewarding at the same time.”
He said the fires were the most destructive in Colorado history and “we need to get in the mindset that there is no longer a ‘fire season’ in Colorado. it’s a threat year-round, and we need to be as prepared and ready as possible.”
