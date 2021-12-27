LAKE GEORGE • As Heather Hunt and her five children, Bentley (age 9), Dixie (7), Kristi (6), Reed (5), and Hailey (2) stood in front of Lake George Fire Protection District Station, they suddenly heard sirens blaring as three fire units made their way down U.S. 24 toward the station.
“They’re coming for you,” said Chief Susan Bernstetter as the units drove into the station yard.
The children looked bewildered, and then they were told Santa didn’t have enough room in his sleigh and had asked if the firemen would deliver for him. When the back of the truck opened and the boxes of wrapped toys came out, the children’s eyes widened and they gleefully danced around, peering in the boxes.
The Hunt family was just one of several families who were recipients of the Tri-Fire Toy Drive this year, which was carried out by Florissant, Four-Mile, and Lake George fire districts.
“It was a great venture and seeing the looks and smiles on the children made it all worthwhile,” said Florissant Fire Chief Mike Bailey.
He further expressed his gratitude for the efforts of Melanie Schwanke, firefighter and member of the Fire Corps who coordinated the effort with the other departments and Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Lake George firefighters George Argeropoulos, Kelly Borders, Tom Hopkins, Ron Howland, Allen Kerby and John Mogon manned the units that presented Christmas joy to the Hunt family. Heather Hunt was overcome with emotion especially when given the gift card to City Market.
All families received quite a haul of toys and other gifts and each were given $25 gift cards per person in the family.
All this was through the efforts of these three departments and the generosity of the communities. They received so much, they were able to pass on the extra toys and money to Community Partners in Woodland Park, Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, and toys were passed onto Northwest Fire in Fairplay to assist in their drive.
In addition to the toys and gift cards to families, the fire departments also delivered Christmas baskets to several senior citizens in their districts.
Bentley Hunt said he was very happy and couldn’t wait for Christmas, but he expressed a bit of dismay that they (firefighters) didn’t bring them a reindeer to babysit.