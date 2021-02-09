If you see a piece of bark creeping up a tree, you may have just spotted a Brown Creeper.
I’m always compelled to grab the binoculars and take a look at this unusual bird. Their brown and white back and tail provide exquisite camouflage as they shuttle along looking for spiders and insects, including larvae and eggs. Like woodpeckers, while foraging the Creeper uses its long narrow tail as a prop against the trunk. Their narrow decurved beak is the ideal tool for probing the bark surface for food items.
Behavior-wise, the Creeper is very similar to nuthatches. However, nuthatches will move up and down tree trunks, while Brown Creepers almost always fly to the base of a tree and spiral their way up. Nuthatches that are commonly seen in Teller County include Pygmy, White-breasted and Red-breasted. Creepers will sometimes flock with nuthatches, and also with chickadees and other small songbirds. On some occasions Creepers will scoot along the ground searching for food. Seeds and nuts also supplement their diet and they may appear at suet feeders.
Creepers are smaller than a sparrow and their bright white belly helps to identify this species. Also note their white eyebrow, and rusty rump that is most visible when they flit from one tree trunk to another. Since they are so cryptic, the calls of the Brown Creeper can help locate them. But their short high-pitched hissy call is also easy to miss and sounds very similar to the calls of the Golden-crowned Kinglet. During the breeding season from spring to summer, the song of the Creeper is a bit more noticeable, a series of high-pitched notes ending with a distinctive up-slurred whistle. They are fairly common and widespread but often overlooked, and are typically seen alone or in pairs.
Creepers are resident in conifer and deciduous woodlands, preferring mature stands and tending to hang out along trunks and major limbs. They may migrate to higher elevations in summer and lower elevations in winter. Brown Creepers tend to be more prevalent in my yard area during winter, working the trunks of large Ponderosa Pines. Creepers affinity for tree surfaces even extends into the breeding season, when they wedge their nest and eggs under loose bark.
Low numbers and diversity of birds in the yard area this winter continued through January. The reliable species were still faithful with daily sightings of Mountain Chickadee, House Finch, Dark-eyed Junco (Gray-headed subspecies) and lots of Pygmy Nuthatches. The yard area also had occasional visits from Hairy Woodpecker, Steller’s Jay, Black-billed Magpie, Abert’s Squirrel and Pine Squirrel.
- Downy Woodpecker — a few sightings
- Clark’s Nutcracker — two on Jan. 7
- Brown Creeper and White-breasted Nuthatch — one around most of the time
- Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on Jan. 4
- Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Pink-sided — one or two around some of the time
- Pine Siskin — one on Jan. 27
- House Finch — singing on Jan. 29
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.