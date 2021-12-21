Ute Pass Community Paramedics began offering monoclonal antibodies last month to treat the effects of the coronavirus. The service is the result of a partnership with Teller County Public Health.
“The key is early testing and early treatment,” said Michelle Woolf, executive director of public health. “We see a lot of people who don’t get tested end up in the hospital and dying, unfortunately.”
The antibodies are developed in a laboratory. “The monoclonal antibodies are a pharmaceutically-engineered product that binds to the virus, which then makes it harder for the virus to replicate,” said James McLaughlin, who directs the community paramedic program. “They are trying to mirror the antibodies that you have naturally built up.”
The treatments are mainly for people diagnosed with COVID-19, have been exposed to the disease and are at high-risk. “Most of the people we’re seeing now are unvaccinated,” McLaughlin said. “Monoclonals are an amazing miraculous tool but they are not a good substitute for vaccination.”
Karen Magistrelli tested positive for COVID and found out about the paramedics’ latest offering from her daughter. “They spent two or three hours at our house, did a thorough physical to see if I had the qualifications for the treatments,” she said. “I couldn’t be too far along in the disease. When the antibodies kicked in, I steadily got better.”
Magistrelli, who was unvaccinated, was among the first people to receive the monoclonal treatments after the paramedics initiated the service Nov. 29.
Woolf, a nurse practitioner, encourages the COVID vaccinations. “We are seeing younger healthy people losing their lives because they chose not to get vaccinated,” Woolf said. “And it’s destroying their bodies, not just the lungs, but we see COVID causing strokes, blood clots. It’s an awful disease.”
In the meantime, Woolf encourages residents to eat a healthy diet and exercise as a means to build their immune systems and counteract to disease. “It’s literally your genetics, your makeup, your lifestyle,” she said.
The paramedics have been responding to about three calls a day in Teller. “People we’re seeing are a lot sicker if they haven’t been vaccinated,” said Ryan Brown, one of the community paramedics. “Some who are vaccinated still get the disease, but they aren’t as sick and don’t need to be hospitalized.”
Age (65 and over), obesity, hypertension and heart disease are among the medical conditions that pose the highest risk for people with COVID-19, Brown said.
Brown acknowledges that he feels frustrated at times when people refuse the vaccine and then get sick. “A lot of politics got involved with COVID,” he said. “It’s emotionally draining at times, but that’s what we do.”
During house calls, Brown said he presents the choices to the patient while citing the fact that unvaccinated patients get sicker with COVID than those who are vaccinated. “It’s science for a reason,” he said.
Woolf, too, is concerned about the local — as well as nationwide — vaccine hesitancy. “Whatever end of the spectrum people are on, whatever they believe COVID to be or where it came from, it is what it is; it’s here and not going anywhere,” she said. “We have to do something about it. Monoclonal is one of our tool kits, but it’s not a substitute for vaccination.”
Last month, 853 county residents received first doses of the vaccine. “We depend on the expertise of public health; when we test someone for COVID that information goes back to public health, and they reach out to that person to make sure they understand their options,” he said. “We partner very closely with public health.”
Despite the negatives, McLaughlin and the crews are feeling positive about the results. “Our crews are excited to be part of this because they’ve seen the devastation of this disease,” he said. “And they see the peace of mind it gives people when they administer those medications. As paramedics we want to end illness and monoclonal gives us the tool to help with that.”
McLaughlin acknowledges that the nearly two years of the pandemic have taken a toll on the crews. “So, if there is anything we can do to change that narrative and have positive outcomes where there otherwise wouldn’t be is pretty exciting,” McLaughlin said. “Because there is a lot of sadness out there right now.”
To reach the paramedics, call 719-686-6666.