The son asked to speak with his dad, who appeared tall, thin, with a full head of hair and wearing eyeglasses. Dad indicated he lived in the city but enjoyed nature.
The dad was involved in business and gave his son advice from his experience — to live in integrity with your work. “You need to do work your heart calls you to do. You are not passionate about what you’re doing now, be true to yourself.” The son recognized this truth about himself.
The son wanted to know if his dad got everything he needed during his lifetime on earth. I was shown something dark — a shadow followed him. He couldn’t fully express who he was as a person. He is learning in heaven how to not absorb other people’s stuff. The son was glad to know his dad could change the shadow he had on earth.
The son also asked, “What would you do differently if you were back here.” To which the dad replied while sending love, “I would be more myself.” Since he passed from a stroke, he showed his son he was healing as he skipped in the scene and said, “I am coordinated and healthy.” He sent another burst of love in parting.
After the session, the son told me his dad was overshadowed by his father and what was shared seemed to fit the circumstances. He was glad to learn his dad was regaining his health on the heavenly part of his journey.
When his dad said that he is learning in heaven how to not absorb other people’s stuff, I recognized the lesson. We take on others’ misery and think it is ours, like his dad took on from his own father. This is a common occurrence on earth, but we can change it once we recognize the cause of our ills.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
Barbara Royal has been a resident of Teller County for 39 years. She is a Spiritual Director, certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery. Barbara is in the process of publishing a book, “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Her work is to let us know the departed are not lost when they leave their bodies. Contact Barbara at broyalchange@gmail.com. More information is available at her website, broyalchange.com.