In Teller County, when technology fails it can be a matter of life or death. Residents and business owners who rely on Verizon cell service and Wi-Fi have reported that the signal is sketchy at best, especially on weekends, as the provider upgrades its system.
Part of the problem is that as Verizon upgrades from the old standard of 3G service to 5G service are done in Woodland Park, 3G users are impacted, a Verizon representative confirmed.
Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks, states techtarget.com.
As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, 5G, they’re shutting down old networks — a costly, years-in-the-works process that’s prompted calls for a delay because many products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G, according to a 13newsnow.com article, “Old devices will need to be replaced when 5G rolls out.”
“I believe this is a crisis,” said Teller County Commissioner Erik Stone.
Because of this, Stone said he contacted Verizon. “They elevated our concern to the Crisis Response Team,” he said.
Terry Smiley, who lives in Woodland West, is concerned. “If I had an emergency at my house, I don’t know if I could call emergency services,” Smiley said. “I noticed the lack of service when the tourists started showing up around Memorial Day.”
Smiley learned that Verizon is retiring the 3G system by the end of this year while updating its cell phone towers from 3G to 5G in the city.
A call to Verizon tech support confirms that the transition is taking place. “It’s definitely downtown, right in the center on U.S. Highway 24 and main street,” said Verizon representative Tina, who declined to give her last name. “We are starting to upgrade in that area, so those with 3G phones have definitely been impacted.”
The deadline for the transition to be completed is December, she said. During the transition, 3G users are affected by the upgrade.
County commissioner Stone checked with emergency services that rely on Verizon.
At Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, firefighters typically use an iPad connected to Verizon to locate electrical outlets and water points to get a jump on operations. “They can’t do that now,” Stone said.
NETCO Deputy Chief Dean O’Nale concurred. “Calls are not going through, especially on the weekends,” O’Nale said. “I think it’s the lack of infrastructure and the number of tourists up here using their phones.”
Tim Dienst, executive director of Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, reported a snafu when crews responded to a call in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park. “They tried to set up a telehealth conference to see if the patient needed hospitalization,” Stone said. “The telehealth failed.”
At the Department of Human Services, child welfare calls have been delayed. “The staff had to get to a computer to receive the calls,” Stone said. “If the calls involved a domestic-violence situation, it could be critical.”
It’s not just the Verizon transition that’s causing concern, said Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson. “We have challenges up here with not a lot of capacity. The providers are overwhelmed with traffic, so it is a public safey issue.”
As a result, the city is in discussions with Verizon to explore opportunities and ways to improve access, Lawson said.
The Woodland Park Police Department, too, has been affected by Verizon’s upgrade, which has prompted more use of data when cell service is unavailable. “Yes. Data rates for computers and phone call ability is definitely taxed,” Chief Chris Deisler said in an email to The Courier.
In the attempt to find a solution, if but temporary, Stone said he requested that Verizon put up additional mobile towers to boost capacity. “They did that during the High Park Fire,” Stone said, referring the fire near Cripple Creek that ignited May 12 and burned 1,500 acres of vacant land.
In a related twist, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell reported that there is an issue with Verizon regarding incoming calls from Woodland Park to the Divide office.
“People can’t contact the sheriff’s office due to the lack of cell service in Woodland Park,” said Lt. Renee Bunting, the sheriff’s office public information officer. “Verizon has not contacted us to let us know what the issue is or how to fix it.”
Informed of the snafus with emergency services, the Verizon representative said she was surprised. “Emergency services and hospitals are usually the first to have our latest technology,” she said.
Individual users as well the county’s emergency services can notify the company and receive a free temporary upgrade within two days, she said, which can be done by calling 1-800-Verizon (1-800-837-4966).
Stone, a staunch Republican conservative, explained why he is getting involved. “Government would not get involved unless it affected the health, safety and welfare of the citizens,” he said.