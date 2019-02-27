CHIPITA PARK ROAD AT UTE PASS ELEMENTARY NOW CLOSED
Chipita Park Road northwest of Ute Pass Elementary School is now closed while a crew contracted by El Paso County installs a new box culvert to help improve storm water drainage in the area.
No through traffic will be allowed between Fountain Road and U.S. Highway 24. Detours will be in place to help maintain traffic flow.
Green Mountain Falls Road, Ute Pass Avenue, and Highway 24 will serve as the detour routes during the closure. Drivers are reminded to reduce speeds and to watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades.
Funding for the project is provided through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The need for the project came to light after flood waters in 2015 poured out of the Waldo Canyon Fire burn area.
Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed in April.
For more information and questions, contact dotweb@elpasoco.com, or visit elpasoco.com.