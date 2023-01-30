Green Mountain Falls will hold a community forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in Town Hall to discuss plans for clearing dead trees and brush from rights-of-way. The meeting is an opportunity for property owners and residents to learn about the project and its importance to efforts to lower its risk from wildfire.

Rights-of-way are town-owned property located on sides of undeveloped roads, parts of roads and in alleys. “Dead trees and brush that have accumulated over years on our rights of way put all structures at substantial risk,” said Mayor Todd Dixon.

The mitigation project will begin in May. The Coalition for the Upper South Platte will hire contractors and oversee the work. CUSP has extensively mitigated both private and public properties in Green Mountain Falls, thanks to grants from the state of Colorado that help both the town and landowners finance the costs.

Since many rights-of-way are adjacent to private property and boundaries are often vague, owners may claim trees targeted for felling on their property and don’t want them removed, Dixon said. “We hope as many owners as possible will work with CUSP forester Adrian Knight in resolving these questions,” he added.

The Town will also ask property owners to sign a release of liability from inadvertent encroachment on private property and accidental damage to structures.

The forum was at the recommendation of the Fire Mitigation Advisory Committee chaired by David Douglas. The community forum is available on the Zoom link on the Town’s website, greenmountainfalls.colorado.gov.