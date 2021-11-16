GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • With the resignation of Angie Sprang as town manager, officials are once again looking for someone to fill the efficiency gap in that role.
Sprang announced at the Nov. 2 town board of trustees meeting that she had accepted an offer to be assistant to the Sara Ott, city manager of Aspen.
“It’s a really great group of professionals in the Aspen office and I’m excited about the opportunity to work with them and be a part of the team,” Sprang said in an interview last week. “There are a lot of cool projects in a cool place. It’s an awesome community.”
In accepting the Aspen position, Sprang broke a contractual agreement with Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees to stay in the job until August 2022. However, in her short time as the town manager in Green Mountain Falls, Sprang leaves a legacy of accomplishments with long-range effects.
For instance, the $150,000 Community Development Block Grant funds improvements to Gazebo Lake to include Americans with Disability Act accessibility. As well, she negotiated two grants from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund: $30,000 for wayfaring signage and $200,000 for a fitness court.
When the town signed a contract with Interstate Parking to add kiosks in the main areas of town, Newberry credited Sprang for successfully negotiating the terms. Instead of Interstate’s proposal of a 70-30 split, Sprang secured a 50-50 split of the proceeds, resulting in $20,000 in revenue for the town for the initial six months of the seasonal pilot program.
In leaving the position, Sprang looks on the bright side for the town.
“It’s an opportunity for a new person to come in,” she said. “Open meeting laws are being followed now and the board is starting to collaborate publicly. With transparency and collaboration, they are going to continue to see positive results and get things done together as a community.”
When the pandemic forced the town to hold meetings on Zoom, residents who had never before attended meetings let loose on the town manager. Some accused her of mismanagement, failure to be transparent, while also questioning why the town needs a manager.
While Sprang declined to cite the negativity as a reason for her decision, she did say that the pay scale is a hindrance to the town’s keeping employees.
“We’ve adjusted the salaries from the bottom of the first percentile and we’re working on creating a retirement program for the employees,” she said. “We have to do it; otherwise, nobody will stay here. What’s the incentive?”
Looking ahead, Sprang recently submitted a grant request to the Department of Local Affairs to fund a comprehensive road and storm water drainage plan. As well, the federal stimulus of $181,474 will fund bear-proof trash cans on all town properties, including at trailheads. In addition, the funds will be used to add restrooms near the fitness court.
“I feel like I’m leaving Green Mountain Falls in a better place than it was when I got here. They’re set up for success. They’ve got a stellar public works team, an awesome marshal’s office, too,” she said. “And now that the salary and benefits have been revamped, I think a new town manager can come in and build an administrative team.”