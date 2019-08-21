Despite the conventional wisdom that says gardens are a no-go up in the mountains, the 2019 Harvest Center and Master Gardener Greenhouse and Garden Tour this weekend refutes the myth 15 times over.
“We want you to come out and look at what people are doing gardening-wise,” said Mark Platten, Teller County’s agent for the Colorado State Extension Office.
The tour demonstrates how clever high-altitude gardeners are. Sam Arnold and Barbara Lane, for instance, have three types of greenhouses: cordwood, glass-bottle and regular. To enhance the tour of their garden, the couple provides an artistic experience with art and sculptures on the driveway.
In Green Mountain Falls, Dominique Turnbull created rock and crevice gardens. “It’s fabulous, amazing,” Platten said.
Among the clever ideas is the wicking garden by Chris Fahler in Woodland Park. “The water sits below and is actually ‘wicked’ up to the plants,” Platten said. “He also has a hugelkultur bed, which is a bunch of large logs covered with soil and other micro-nutrients.”
The tour is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25. The tour is free and map is online at tinyurl.com/y2qkwlso
“The tour gives people ideas about what’s possible,” Platten said.
For more information, email mark.platten@colostate.edu or call 502-1864.