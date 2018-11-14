On Nov. 27 the Woodland Park High School boys’ basketball team will play its regular season opener at Pueblo County. Three days later, the Panthers host Discovery Canyon.
Woodland Park’s busy start to the season will include eight games before hitting the Christmas break. That should give Panthers’ head coach John Paul Geniesse, his staff and his players a pretty good idea what kind of team they have when they get to the meaty portion of their schedule in January.
“At least six of our first eight games are against playoff teams from a year ago,” Geniesse said. “And we may end up playing more playoff teams from last year in the Steamboat Springs Tournament.”
There’s a big reason why Geniesse put together a tough schedule.
“This year is about RPI scheduling,” he said. “A main priority is to get us into a position to make the playoffs.”
It’s been 11 seasons since a Woodland Park basketball team qualified for the post season. The last Panthers’ team to win a state playoff game was the 2006-07 squad.
Woodland Park came close to qualifying for the playoffs last winter when it compiled a 10-13 record. It finished 50th in the RPI standings. The top 48 made the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Panthers lost seven games by four points or less, which is another reason Geniesse and his returning players are optimistic this year.
“That makes for a long summer of ‘what could have been,’” Geniesse said.
Geniesse is in his fifth season in charge of the Panthers. It will be his fourth mentoring guard Skye Ciccarelli, who will go down in Woodland Park lore as one of the greatest players to ever don a Panthers’ jersey.
The multi-talented Ciccarelli, who won the Class 3A state high jump title in May, has scored 1,146 points in his prep career. He has averaged more than 17 points per game while starting every Panthers’ game (69) since the start of the 2015-16 season. He scored 38 points in his third-ever varsity game, which, according to those close to the program, are the most points in a game by a Woodland Park in at least two decades.
“Skye has been such a solid fixture as a student-athlete at our school,” Geniesse said about Ciccarelli, who maintains a 4.0 GPA. “When you’re looking at numbers, it’s easy to see that he will be the go-to guy for us.
“If we can have other guys step up to the 10-to-15-point range we will be looking very good.”
Two players that are expected to elevate their games this season are juniors Markus Eiselein and Joey Babin, who averaged 3.8 and 4.3 points per game, respectively, last season. Both started a handful of games as sophomores.
“Markus is a legitimate 3-point shooter,” Geniesse said. “He gives us a consistent threat from the perimeter.
“Joey shines defensively. His lateral movement is really good. He’s a scrappy kid.”
Geniesse said he also expects sophomore Bryson Cox to elevate his game as he starts his second season on varsity.
“He’s a great athlete and it’s going to be exciting to see what he becomes on the basketball court,” Geniesse said. “He’s developing into a solid player at a young age.”