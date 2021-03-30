Top Hand Series Gymkhana has announced its schedule for 2021.
The fun starts April 10 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center, Home of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, Colorado Springs.
According to Horsemanshipworld.com, “Gymkhana literally means ‘Games on Horseback.’ Horse and riders compete individually and are timed to see how fast they can run through a set pattern of poles, barrels or other obstacles. The fastest time is the winner.”
Top Hand Series Gymkhana is in the tradition and pageantry of the best rodeos. From the Grand Entry to the last event, the action never stops. It’s entertaining and fun and every contestant is part of the show.
The competition is designed to teach horsemanship.
Contestants are encouraged to take part in the Grand Entry. Not only is it fun, but the rider and horse get to feel the dirt and scout the perimeter of the arena. The Grand Entry features a salute to the Stars and Stripes and everyone stands together in a panorama of horses, cowboys and Native Americans.
There are 12 events and three age divisions: Pee Wee (12 and under); Junior (13-18); and Senior (19 and up). There is a $5 grounds fee per horse and $5 entry fee per class.
The first two gymkhanas will offer a clinic from 8-10 a.m. Cost to ride your horse in the clinic: $10 per horse. The clinics are offered to anyone who would like to learn the events and ride the patterns before the show begins. All 12 events will be demonstrated. Everyone is welcome to watch the clinic at no cost.
Ribbons and Points are awarded to fifth place, there are end of the year high point saddles awarded to both Junior and Senior divisions. Pee Wee high point receives a buckle. Points and placings go with one horse/one rider. Every horse earns its own points. A rider may enter any event on more than one horse but the points earned on one horse does not combine with points earned on another horse.
Additional dates are May 8, June 5, July 3, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 6. To learn more, visit tophandseriesgymkhana.com. To get more information and entry forms, email tophand12@outlook.com or call event organizer and judge Ginger Patrick at 719-238-1585.
Entries are also being accepted for the 2021 Arena King and Queen contest, to be held Saturday, April 3.