After 21 years with Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1, Tonya Copley was recently named principal of Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek.
“Tonya Copley is a longtime CC-V educator who always goes above and beyond. She’s here early, stays late and is here on weekends,” said Miriam Mondragon, former principal of Cresson Elementary School, who recently was named to a new role as the district superintendent. “As a classroom teacher, she was dedicated to meeting her students where they were and working with them until they ‘got it.’ I know she will show the same level of devotion to her staff as their new principal.”
From teaching literacy to third-graders, Copley taught the full curriculum to fifth-and-sixth grades before moving on to become a reading specialist. Along the way, she helped start summer clinics at the middle school. “I even did a year of music for kindergarten through sixth-grade,” she said.
As Cresson’s drama coach for 10 years, Copley directed students in performances held at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek as well as at the school.
Last year, Copley’s after-school program students received the judges’ special award for their “Flow of Money,” project for the First Lego League contest in Colorado Springs.
As the school’s new leader, Copley looks back on the final days of spring with pride. “The last few months we asked our teachers to change what they were doing at the drop of a hat,” Copley said. “Our teachers have done a fabulous job of rising to the challenge.”
As of last week, the district had not announced plans for the new school year, whether to rely on a blended model of remote or in-person learning, or one or the other. “It’s an interesting time,” Copley said. “I’m really looking forward to supporting our community, our staff, and doing what’s best for our kids.”