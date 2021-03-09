Charis Bible College Men’s Advance will take place Thursday through Saturday on the campus.
Once again, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and longtime sportscaster James Brown will headline the event. Charis founder Andrew Wommack will also be a featured speaker.
The free event is open to men of all ages and will take place in the main auditorium. A $45 meal ticket is available for purchase but not required. Food vendors will also be on site.
Eileen Quinn, Charis public relations manager, said that as of last week about 600 men had registered for the event. The auditorium holds about 3,200.
Dungy was a member of the 2016 Hall of Fame class. He remains one of the most recognized and influential sports figures in America. He retired from coaching in 2009 and now serves as an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America.
Dungy directed the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007. He became the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Dungy had a career coaching record of 148-79 (including the postseason) with Indianapolis and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the Colts and Tampa Bay to a record 10 consecutive postseason appearances.
Dungy played three seasons in the NFL and won the Super Bowl as a member of the 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dungy has been involved in numerous charitable organizations, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletes in Action, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys & Girls Clubs.
Brown is the current host of “The NFL Today” on CBS. He is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and has hosted the Super Bowl eight times, including Super Bowl 50 (Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers).
An ordained minister, Brown is also involved in charitable works such as The Salvation Army.
For more information, visit awmi.net/event/mens-advance-2021.