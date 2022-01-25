WOODLAND PARK • The Teller County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Steve Tomsky to fill a vacancy in the coroner’s office.
His appointment follows the resignation of Kayla Daugherty, who resigned her post before her term was up in November. As well, Daugherty’s deputy, Blanca Eberhardt, resigned at the same time.
“We want to make sure our department has a team and that we cover all our bases, whether it’s medical or criminal,” Tomsky said. “I will be staffing the office with the personnel necessary to back up our decisions on what happens on scene.”
Tomsky and his wife, Cora, are well-known in Teller County as co-owners of Mountain Memorial Funeral Home in Divide. While Tomsky’s role as county coroner is separate from his business, according to rules set by Colorado State Statute, there is a natural link.
In most cases, Tomsky transports bodies of the deceased to the El Paso County coroner for an autopsy, if required. “I’ve been doing this or 15 years anyway as a transport for the Teller County coroner’s office,” he said. “I feel that I do a lot for the community, and this is just a little bit more.”
Last year, the Teller County commissioners named Mountain Memorial as the funeral home of record for the county. The designation was the result of the Tomskys’ $500,000 investment in an on-site crematorium.
“As a funeral director, I give people dignity and respect that they deserve at the time of their death,” he said. “I feel it’s a very smooth transition for me.”
Tomsky received support from his peers soon after taking the oath of office. “The El Paso County coroner called and offered me full support, including a vehicle (or) anything necessary to help me in this transition,” Tomsky said. “The coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, and his office were willing to go above and beyond. And I want to thank them for that.”
A member of the Colorado Coroners Association, Tomsky has enrolled in the association’s training sessions in order to keep pace with rules and regulations. “We’d like to make sure families know that we’re competent in our training and our ability,” he said.
Since the swearing-in ceremony, Tomsky has responded to five unattended deaths. “With the population growth in Teller County and, unfortunately, the aging of the baby boomers, the coroner’s office is necessary,” he said. “I like giving back to my community.”
In the upcoming November election, Tomsky said he intends to run for the office.
Tomsky follows county coroners over the past few decades including Frank Fehn (the former Teller County Sheriff), Earl Byrne, Al Born, Hilary LaBarre and Daugherty.