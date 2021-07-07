In running against a veteran public servant, Tommy Allen highlights issues he would address if elected as a Teller County commissioner in District 2.
His opponent, current Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Campbell, will be up for a second four-year term in the November 2022 election. Campbell served the county as a two-term commissioner from 2003 to 2011, followed by the next eight years as the elected county treasurer. In 2020, Campbell was elected again as a county commissioner.
Both men are Republicans.
Allen is a member of the nonprofit Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, which drives his interests.
“I’m concerned about the safety and security of Teller County residents,” Allen said. “There are a lot of things going on at the federal and state levels and that has me extremely worried about the mental and financial health of our law enforcement,” Allen said.
Allen is referring to the issue of qualified immunity, a Colorado law passed in 2020 which stipulates that an officer charged in a lawsuit for breach of duty would be liable for damages up to $25,000.
“The truth of the matter is that as long as the deputies are doing what they are supposed to, they won’t be in jeopardy of qualified immunity because the sheriff will support them,” he said.
To prepare for possible lawsuits, Allen said he would support setting up a reserve fund just in case a lawsuit comes up. “That’s $25,000 they shouldn’t have to pay,” he said.
While Teller County Sheriff’s deputies recently received a raise, Allen would work to increase their compensation. “We have extremely professional deputies out there doing great things – they are the face of the community,” he said. “I want to make sure they are paid what they need to be paid to live in Teller County.”
Housing, too, is an issue that concerns the candidate. ‘Maybe we could look at programs for attainable housing, maybe a public/private partnership, maybe something else,” he said.
While in general mask mandates have been lifted by Gov. Jared Polis in Colorado, Allen has his eye on the future. “COVID isn’t a popular thing to talk about anymore but it’s still out there,” he said. “I want to look at it through the lens of science and a medical approach. There’s a lot of knee-jerk reactions, a lot of politics. I want to make sure we look at health issues correctly and not politically.”
If elected, Allen would zero in on fire mitigation. ‘Wildfires scare the heck out of me. Every year it gets potentially worse. People in Teller County are smart and concerned about their homes because they have a personal stake in it,” he said. “But we’ve got people coming up from the Springs and Denver who aren’t educated so they may leave a campfire burning.”
When it comes to surveillance, Allen lauds the Victor Fire Department whose volunteers check for unattended campfires and other potential dangers. “They do a lot outside of Victor – and they’re not equipped or funded but they do it anyway because they want to make sure Teller County is taken care of,” he said.
A 22-year veteran of the Army who served one tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan, Allen specialized in information operations in the military. Today he is part of the information-operations team with IXERO, a company founded by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “We are working on a program to increase safety for school children,” Allen said. “It’s a fusion-centered approach which nobody else has.”
Allen’s announcement comes early as the General Assembly and caucuses are in March and the primary election is the last Tuesday in June 2022.