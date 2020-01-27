Woodland Park High School athletic director Joe Roskam has hired Tom Engel as the Panthers’ new baseball coach.
Engel takes over for Neil Levy, who stepped down last summer after four seasons at the helm.
“I don’t know a lot about the kids right now, but I’m looking forward to getting in there and working with them,” said Engel, who plans to have his first formal meeting with the team later this week. “I want all the kids to get better. Not just one kid at the expense of the others.”
Engel is no stranger to the program. He worked as an assistant under Chris Winstead for several years beginning in the mid-2000s, and then under Cliff Richardson from 2012-15.
Engel also understands the challenges of playing spring baseball in a mountain-type town.
“We know that it can snow a lot here in the spring, so we’re used to practicing in the gym and hitting in the batting cage,” said Engel, who works for the Department of Justice. “But I know how to teach kids how to play baseball. I know how to keep them involved in the game.”
Engel is as much a teacher as he is a strategist and tactician.
“My philosophy in pitching is that everybody on my team is a pitcher,” Engel said. “It’s all about pitching.
“I believe that any kid can play any position and most of my kids will play a lot of positions.”
The Panthers were 9-14 last season. Levy’s teams were 40-40 over four seasons. The Panthers play in the Class 4A Metro League.
Woodland Park last made the postseason in 2013 under Richardson, who will work as one of Engel’s assistant coaches this season.
Roskam has experience coaching against Engel. The two first met in the mid-2000s when Roskam was a baseball coach at Sierra.
“He’s tough and he knows what he’s doing,” Roskam said. “He’s very aggressive and that fits into our philosophy. It’s always about high pressure. Push. Push. Push. Trying to get the most out of the kids’ ability.”
Engel plans to hold offseason workouts leading up to the first official day of practice on March 2. The season begins the second week in March and runs through late May.
Among the players expected to return for Woodland Park this season are seniors Joey Babin, Garrett Richardson and Zak Ludwick, and juniors Parker Taranto, Trace Taranto, Cameron Chase and Matthew Lecky.