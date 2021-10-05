Would you know who to call if the vacant lot near you suddenly became the site of a development project such as an apartment complex or fast food restaurant?
Would you know how to call your city council representative, county commissioner or planning department?
Do you know who your elected officials are or where to find them?
In other words, are you connected to your community?
Are you engaged with your children's school or are you familiar with anyone on the school board? Who would you call if there was a decision to change bus routes, change the time school starts or other impacts to your neighborhood school?
Again, are you connected to your community?
Over the next few months, CONO is talking with neighbors and stakeholders to ask how CONO can help neighbors be more informed about planning and development.
But before we can get you connected to your community, CONO needs to connect with you.
We need to know the issues facing you, your families and your neighbors. I want you to tell us your challenges, opportunities and community goals.
Then we can discuss all the tools CONO has developed over the years to help neighborhoods gain access to decision-makers. To get a seat at the table and the facts when decisions are being made about the future of a vacant lot, a school building, or of an entire neighborhood.
By joining the conversation, we can figure out together how CONO can connect you to the right resources, people and information.
It all starts with conversation. We have to make that initial connection.
We look forward to these discussions so CONO can build its new business plan and serve the community better in a broader and more impactful way. We’re talking to neighbors from Woodland Park to Falcon, Fountain to Monument and Manitou Springs.
Please email me so we can start the conversation.
One very important tool to help us build connected communities is CONTACT INFORMATION.
Please sign up for our newsletter and identify which neighborhood you live in. That information will be kept confidential to the public, but we will begin to build our neighborhood directory to better keep you informed. cscono.org.
If you have ideas about our direction, please email me, sara@cscono.org.
Sara Vaas has been executive director of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations since July and served from 2015-2019 as assistant director.