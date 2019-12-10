I discovered that kids who are seen, heard and loved at home come to school ready to learn. Kids who are not come to school to be seen, heard and loved.
Another behavior I’ve noticed is that kids tend to act out where they feel the most seen, heard and loved. It cracks me up when I tell parents how wonderful a student their child is and the positive impact that they have in our school and the parent responds, “Are you sure you have the right kid?” If sometimes the child is a handful at home, much of that is because they are comfortable in who they are in your home and feel free to cut loose a little. We also have kids who do not feel that way at home but feel free to cut loose a little at school because that is where they feel safe. It is where they feel seen, heard and loved.
As I’ve stated before, snow days are a pain! Naturally, we take into strong consideration the safety of our students and “staffulty” as to whether they will be able to arrive to school safely. Most people realize that we live where it snows and driving in wintry conditions is a given, but we still need to be safe.
Another strong consideration I take (and not one most people realize) is that I realize that if I call off school, we have some kids staying at home where they will not be adequately fed and possibly be in an unsafe environment, even if the parents are present. We have some kids who are homeless and live in very, very tough situations. They count on school as their safe place where they are seen, heard and loved. They count on us for a good meal at breakfast and lunch. If I call off school, that isn’t going to happen.
‘Tis the season to make sure we take care of one another — to see, hear and love one another. You may have neighbors, old and young, in your neighborhood who may be crying out to be seen, heard and loved. We don’t need to go to the far reaches of the earth to find them. They live here. That is one of the many reasons I love living here; we have so many people who do reach out. We have people who are not afraid to “speak for the silent and stand for the broken.” This is just a gentle reminder that now is a great time to take action for those in need and to keep it going after this wonderful holiday season ends.
Thank you for your support of our schools and the difference you make and are going to make in the lives of those in need this year!
Enjoy the school break beginning on Dec. 23. Our staff comes back to work on Jan. 6 with our students returning to class on Jan. 8. Happy Holidays to all!
Steve Woolf is the superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.