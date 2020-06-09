I’ve got some blaming to do at good old KSU and KU; somehow I missed out on the “Pandemic class” in college!
The lyrics to the Bob Dylan song “The Times They Are A-Changin’” have never been more poignant than they are now. We just finished our 2020 WPHS Graduation in “Air Force Academy-style” and topped it off with a car parade down Rampart Road. The work of our “staffulty,” students and community on pulling this off was simply “amazin’!” I couldn’t have been more proud. Thank you so much for your support of this huge change. We learned some things that we will probably want to continue with in the future. For example, we had well over 3,000 devices tuned in to graduation.
Now that we have closed this school year and are focused on the next, we realize times have changed and we are preparing for “different.” We have bad news and good news that is impacting every district in the state. First, I’ll throw the tough news out there. We will take at least a $2 million hit to our budget next year. That is simply massive. We have prepared for a rainy day and it will most certainly be “raining.” We are still looking for ways to save and we will be working together this fall to come up with other ways to balance the budget for the 2021-22 school year.
Here is the good news: In light of what we have gone through this past quarter, it allows us to put together other opportunities and options for our students that we haven’t had before that will not increase our general fund. It requires us to do things differently which we are still building to prepare for the coming school year, but they will be neat opportunities for kids. Some of you have spent time in my office this year asking for such opportunities. Now we are in the process of building them. One thing that is helping us with this is some CARES Act money that must be spent on COVID-19 related expenses.
Some of the things we are working on include starting Woodland Park College to provide early opportunity for college classes that would give dual credit. We are developing more Project-Based Learning opportunities for students to give more options and support graduation possibilities. You’ll hear more about this as the summer progresses. I am PUMPED about the possibilities and it answers requests of something different that many of you have personally asked me for. Our plan for these and other innovations is to not hire more teaching staff for this — to not add expense to our general fund (which will be decreased at least $2 million) — but to use COVID money to kick it off.
We realize that there will be many different structures schools across our nation will use to start the school year. We also realize we may have parents who do not want to send their kids back to “brick and mortar” schools. We recently sent out a survey to our parents to gather input. We are building opportunities for parents and students based on much of this information and what our health departments allow in order to serve our students, parents, and their comfort levels. You will hear more about that as the summer progresses.
We are also starting up our summer activity and athletic training and camps. We have a phase-in approach with four phases as we feel it is important to get our kids engaged again. It should be a good year and we are excited about giving the students enrolled in our middle and high schools, either in brick and mortar or in our online programs, first crack at great extracurricular experiences in activities, arts and athletics. As the year gets started, we are also excited about the many opportunities (swimming, outdoor education, etc.) for our elementary kids.
If you get a chance, read the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” Although they seem semi-prophetic in nature — that isn’t bad. With changing times brings wonderful new opportunities and innovative ways of doing things that kids can be excited about. Thank you to the Greater Woodland Park Ccmmunity for your amazing support of your hometown schools.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District.