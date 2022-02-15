CPW’s POST-certified DWMs are deep in the process of rewriting the management plan for the D50 DAU and every area hunter, photographer, resident, or wildlife enthusiast should care.
Wait! What? Huh? That’s a lot of acronyms, right?
Welcome to the world of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) District Wildlife Manager (DWM), whose job includes helping our terrestrial biologists and researchers balance the various wildlife herds on individual Data Analysis Units (DAU) — or specific herds on specific parts of Colorado’s landscape — so they all have enough room to roam and food to eat.
And it’s what I want to talk about today . . . my job as a DWM.
You can generally break my job down into three different categories: biology, education and law enforcement. Each of these categories have some amount of overlap but most of our activities can be slotted into one of these definitions. Today let’s focus on the biology side of things.
Wildlife Officers in Colorado are called District Wildlife Managers to reflect the entire scope of the job in each officer’s assigned area, called a district.
Every DWM starts with a four-year college degree in biology, ecology or other closely related scientific field. Most officers combine this with a lengthy background in hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.
After being hired, DWMs go through a year of specialized training. A portion of this is spent at a law enforcement academy and upon completion of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), they become certified law enforcement officers in the state of Colorado. The rest of the year is spent on training specific to the unique demands of the DWM job.
Training includes animal immobilization, which teaches officers how to safely sedate and handle animals. We often have to sedate wild animals to help them out of a sticky situation, such as being stuck in a fence. Sedating the animal allows us to safely handle and rescue them.
We also sedate animals for long-term studies, such as putting Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) collars on deer fawns, elk calves and mountain lions to monitor survival rates. It’s a special privilege to get to handle a wild animal before releasing it back into the wild and gleaning valuable scientific data from them as they move about the landscape.
Part of the training also involves land-use comments. When a big housing development is being planned, in-stream work is being performed, or new energy developments are proposed, we often get the opportunity to comment on the project. This allows us to share our knowledge of the surrounding landscape, habitats and wildlife that would be impacted. While our role is advisory, rather than regulatory, the insight can help lessen or mitigate the negative impacts that development typically has on wildlife.
We also receive training in big-game surveys, which we normally accomplish with the use of aerial surveys. These are typically conducted during the winter months when big game animals are in their winter herds and the deciduous trees have dropped their foliage, making it easier to spot and count the animals. These flights give us vital insight into the herds, such as calf and fawn rates, age structure and buck/doe and bull/cow ratios.
The data we gather from those flights are combined with on-the-ground observations, conversations with hunters, landowners and other community stakeholders. We then use all this information to set license numbers.
CPW uses hunting as the primary tool to manage big game and small game populations to make sure they don’t exceed their biological (food and habitat availability) and social (landowner and urban interface conflicts) carrying capacities.
Part of the DWM job is to provide input into how many licenses are issued for each species and area. These are often lengthy discussions and, to be frank, can often be contentious. Rather than a negative, I think this demonstrates the passion each DWM has for their specific district and the immense pride and ownership each officer takes.
On the biology note, we also need input from you. Whether you are a hunter, photographer or resident — or simply a wildlife enthusiast — we want to know what you think. At the end of the day CPW are simply stewards of the wildlife, which belongs to you, the people of Colorado.
While we are always happy to talk one-on-one with people, we also have more formal avenues of input such as the public comment periods when we update our DAU herd management plans. (Remember, DAU stands for Data Analysis Unit, and it is how we break the state up to manage individual herds.) These are typically updated every 10 years to make sure we are able to plan both long term while also being flexible and adaptable as Colorado itself changes.
This brings me back to my original acronym-filled point. We are currently rewriting the DAU herd management plan for Unit 50, which covers the deer herd in much of eastern and northern Teller County, as well as western El Paso County, Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy.
The public comment form can be found on our website during the month of February. We appreciate your input in helping us manage this herd for the enjoyment of all.
Got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5281.
I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wild About Teller.”
Travis Sauder is a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.