Ashley Brasovan and Allie McLaughlin have been close for more than a decade, and that trend continued at Pikes Peak Ascent Aug. 21.
“We qualified for a worlds team together (in) both our senior years of high school and then kept in touch,” said Brasovan, who went to high school in Florida and now resides in Golden. “When I first moved out here six years ago, Allie welcomed me with open arms. She’s always been super sweet. It’s been great to be close to her.”
There was hardly any separating them. McLaughlin won the race in 2 hours, 49 minutes, 39 seconds, just one second ahead of her old friend.
Joseph Gray won the men's Ascent in 2:12.
“That was awesome,” McLaughlin said of the finish. “She kept me going that last mile.”
The results could very well have been flipped as neither runner was quite sure where the actual finish line was located. With winds gusting at the summit, there was no banner overhead or tape to break, just a couple of pads on the ground that marked the end of the 13.1-mile trek.
“I think we were both kind of confused,” McLaughlin said.
“It would have been a sprint.”
“I think, normally, there’s the Pikes Peak like blow-up archway,” Brasovan said. “So I think we saw the pads, and we were like ‘This could be the finish, but I think there’s a little bit further.’ So we ran over that, and she finished probably like one step in front of me.”
It went down as Brasovan’s third straight second-place finish at Pikes Peak. She was second in the 2019 Ascent and last year’s marathon. Coming up a step short of the win didn’t seem to sour the experience, especially considering she just ran a 50K race four weeks ago.
“I’m coming off my first ultra (marathon), so I didn’t really know how I would feel today. This was kind of like a cherry-on-top race, so I think second was like above what I was expecting for today,” Brasovan said.
“I’m super pumped that Allie won. She’s one of my good friends. Yeah, it sucks to get second by one second, but I’ve gotten second now three years in a row. Why break the tradition?”
Behind the close friends, Sarah Marie Guhl, of Colorado Springs, placed third in 2:51:51. Lindsey Scherf, representing High Falls, N.Y., was the only other woman to break three hours, finishing fourth in 2:55:50, six-plus minutes behind the close friends.
“Ashley runs a really smart race, so she obviously kept consistent,” McLaughlin said.
“She’s been so supportive and stuff, so it was good to finish together.”
McLaughlin capped a successful weekend on her hometown mountain with a second-place finish in the Pikes Peak Marathon in 4:38:06, less than four minutes behind winner Stevie Kremer (4:34:47), a runner McLaughlin has looked up to since she got into trail running.
