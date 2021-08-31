Allie McLaughlin, 30, nears the finish during the Pikes Peak Ascent on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. McLaughlin, an Air Academy High School and University of Colorado alum and winner of the 2014 Ascent, finished one second ahead of Ashley Brasovan in 2:49:39. The 13.3-mile Pikes Peak Ascent begins in front of the City Hall in Manitou Springs and continues up Barr Trail, with an elevation gain of 7,800 feet to the summit of America's Mountain at 14,115 feet. Racers were challenged by the 30 degree weather, high winds and poor visibility once above tree line and to the summit.