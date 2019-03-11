Tie votes seldom happen at Woodland Park City Council meetings, even when there are only six people voting. But they weren’t seldom enough to keep them from happening twice at Thursday’s council meeting when Councilwoman Carrol Harvey was absent.
This was a first council meeting for the city’s new attorney Jason Meyers, and the way ties work in Woodland Park came as a surprise to him.
Several years ago, council approved a resolution forcing council to reconsider a tie vote at its next meeting. Meyers said most cities allow ties to be reconsidered immediately after the vote is taken while the item is still on the agenda and council is still in session.
After the meeting, Meyers and City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said that because the rule was set by resolution, changing it would be easy if that is council’s desire.
The first item in question was an agreement to pay the Woodland Park RE-2 School District $67,500 in lieu of spending $100,000 to replace 24 parking spaces the district lost to the construction of the Woodland Aquatic Center.
Councilwoman Kellie Case, who cast one of the “no” votes, along with Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre and Councilman Paul Saunier, said the pool is already giving benefits to the school district and she didn’t see why to city had to replace the lost parking spaces. It wasn’t until after the vote that she realized the city had a handshake agreement with the district to replace the spaces.
“An agreement is an agreement, but next time do it in writing,” she said.
Saunier said the money should be used for improving the streets in front of the school, and LaBarre voted “no” because the city shouldn’t have handshake agreements involving money.
The second item was a change in use for two vacant lots in a Neighborhood Commercial zone on Rampart Range Road. The property owner, Erin Obering, wants to build a duplex on each lot.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said residential uses are permitted in this zone and staff has determined that the plan meets all the criterial necessary for approval.
A 2016 rule change allows the city staff to handle these change of use cases administratively but the rule also sends them to council for approval if there are complaints from neighboring property owners.
Many of the neighboring properties are commercial and several of their owners, including dentist Brent Morrill and Judd’s Glass owner Rod Conroy, said having a residential property sandwiched between their businesses would cut down on their marketing visibility.
While Mayor Neil Levy, Case and LaBarre thanked the owners for their input, they didn’t agree with their reasons for denying Obering’s request.
LaBarre said the vacant lot is owned by someone and that, at some point, something is going to be built there. “It could be a lot worse than a couple duplexes,” she said.
Councilman Noel Sawyer, Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr and Saunier sided with the business owners.
Both of these cases will be heard again, in full, at the March 21 council meeting and those who spoke out during the public hearing will have a second chance to air their concerns.
The Erik V. Dickson Memorial Committee received $20,000 in anonymous donations after creating and installing the monument dedicated to Woodland Park’s only Vietnam War casualty.
Because the original Erik V. Dickson Memorial was destroyed by vandals, the committee decided to give more than $19,000 to the city to boost security in Memorial Park to prevent more vandalism. The money will be used on cameras in the park and lighting and benches near the memorial.
Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Keating was honored for 25 years as a city employee. She was given a plaque and flowers and also received the awards she missed for meeting previous employment milestones that the city didn’t celebrated at the time.
Woodland Park RE-2 School District Superintendent Steve Woolf updated council on how the district is using its sales tax revenue. He listed staff compensation as a primary use.
“We’ve raised salaries but our people are still the lowest paid in the area,” he said.
Other uses include safety and security upgrades, facility maintenance and technology and innovative programs for students.
Woolf said he doesn’t know where the district would be without the tax and the city’s support.
By nearly every measurement, Colorado’s economy and amenities rank at or near the top of state rankings but not when it comes to spending on education. According to the National Education Association, Colorado ranks 42nd in per-student spending, and 46th in teacher pay. The U.S. Census Bureau sets those figures at 39th and 41st respectively.
Sawyer noted that the state has not been a nice player but Woolf is optimistic. “I don’t think state spending can get much worse, not in this political climate,” he said.
Council also approved a contract to purchase more water shares at Twin Lakes Reservoir and a special event permit for Movies Above the Clouds this summer.
Ordinarily the special event permit for this recurring event would have been granted administratively but there was a noise complaint during last summer’s August movie showing, the first complaint in the five years.
Pellegrino encouraged people with noise complaints to call the Woodland Park Police Department instead of the city code-enforcement officer.
Carr pointed out that the complaint seemed suspect to him because it was lodged by someone living 0.7 miles from the event. Event manager Dustin Guthrie said he will keep an ear on the sound system and would probably avoid “Star Wars” movies in the future.