As Victor continues to be on the move, new business opportunities are being realized and entrepreneurship is blossoming.
One example of this is the "dynamic trio of Victor," three business owners who recently joined forces with Adam Zimmerli, owner of the Black Monarch Hotel.
Zimmerli met the women and made an offer for them to own their own businesses that went beyond typical profit sharing. His investment is proving to be fruitful as businesses are showing profit and promise.
Phantom Canyon Coffee & Gifts are two separate businesses with somewhat shared space adjacent to the Black Monarch in downtown Victor.
Olivia Rowland, formerly of Colorado Springs, took ownership of the gift shop in April of this year and added an array of interesting novelty and gift items. She exceeded the initial profit goal in less than three months.
Joining Rowland are Hedi Rhodes and Rachel Fogleman, both from Denver, who have found their niche in Victor. They are owners of the coffee shop, which features Ampersand Coffee — an organic fair-trade coffee roasted in Boulder that aims to provide the highest quality coffee experience to customers by supporting women’s empowerment and environmental regeneration.
Besides coffee and espresso drinks, Phantom Canyon Coffee carries 25 different types of tea. Future plans are to add to the menu some café-type foods as well.
Phantom Canyon Coffee & Gifts also partners with Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, and 5% of beverage sales is donated to the shelter.
These three women entrepreneurs are exuberant and bubbling with ideas. All three expressed how happy they were to be in Victor, owning their own businesses and hoping to set examples for others to follow.
Zimmerli’s love for Victor and energy is contagious. He offers assistance to new businesses and works to establish more venues of hospitality. His latest ventures are two more hotels: Dolly’s, the best little boarding house in Victor and Battle Mountain Inn.
Dolly’s is themed after female Country Western stars Lynn Anderson, Tammy Wynette, the Carters, Patsy Cline, and of course, Dolly Parton. The rooms are being decorated brightly with memorabilia and items to pay tribute to the women. Opening is planned for the end of October.
Battle Mountain Inn will be themed after Spaghetti Westerns, cowboys, and the Wild West. Zimmerli is looking at a spring 2022 opening.
“I love taking these old historic buildings and turning them into interesting and fun venues, while enhancing this wonderful city,” said Zimmerli.
Zimmerli is open to suggestions for shops and other venues and said he is willing to work out similar business-boosting arrangements such as he made with Rowland, Rhodes and Fogelman.
They, too, share Zimmerli's enthusiasm for business-making and promoting the town.
“We’re more than happy to come up with creative ideas to utilize the business district of Victor,” said Rowland.
Foglemann added, “We invite people to come up and we’ll discuss over coffee and hopefully we can lead by example of what is available and can be accomplished here in Victor."