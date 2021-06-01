Rescue crews successfully evacuated a climber after a 50-foot fall at Turkey Rock on May 13.
Through a combined effort by Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, local residents and the climbing community, the patient was quickly brought down and transferred to a Flight for Life helicopter and transported for medical evaluation.
“We set up the landing zone for the helicopter,” said Steve Brown, the fire department’s chief. “Our guys went up to the zone which was about mid-slope.”
The fire department, formed in 1985, is used to rescuing people who get stuck while climbing, Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of great rescues lately.”
Nonetheless, Brown urges caution for those who come to Turkey Rock to try their skills at climbing. “Fun on the trails or in the forest can quickly turn into a life-or property-threatening scenario, so be safe out there,” he said.
Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department consists of three stations providing fire and medical services in a 99-square-mile area of northern Teller County and southwest Douglas County in the Pike National forest.