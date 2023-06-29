Three candidates for the Woodland Park School Board of Directors will be holding a meet and greet on July 22 at Memorial Park.

Candidates Mike Knott, Keegan Barkley, and Seth Bryant will be in attendance, which will be held between 12:30-3:30 p.m. The three will kick off their campaigns for the November election by outlining their stances on the issues facing the district.

Hot dogs will be served.

Check out their websites listed below to get to know more about the candidates before the event.

● electmikeknottwpsd.com

● keeganbarkley4wpsd.com

● sb4wpsd.com