Kylee Newsome scored a career-high 36 points against Harrison on Jan. 8 to lead the Panthers to a 63-57 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.
The win was the third in a row for Woodland Park, which improved to 3-1 in the Class 4A Metro League, 4-7 overall.
“I told the girls, “With each win you pick up you’re not going to sneak up on anybody,’” Woodland Park coach Del Garrick said. “And that’s not a bad thing. Teams are going to come ready to play us each night and we have to be up for the challenge.”
Against Harrison, Newsome connected on 14 of 23 field goal and 8 of 11 free throws. She also grabbed 15 rebounds and added five steals in her most dominating game of her four-year varsity career.
Garrick credited senior Jordan Hensley with playing a key role in allowing Newsome to get free on the outside.
“Kylee was able to move around a little more,” Garrick said. “She wouldn’t have been able to do that unless Jordan played unselfishly.”
While Newsome continues to be the most dominant Panther on the court, she is getting a lot of help from her teammates. Five other Panthers scored at least four points against Harrison, including Jada Boddy with seven. Boddy also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Panthers’ winning streak began on Jan. 3 with a 49-48 overtime victory over Widefield. Newsome had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Boddy and Dacotah Simonis added eight points apiece.
Widefield led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter.
“We just kept battling back,” Garrick said.
Newsome missed a 15-footer at the buzzer in the fourth that would have won it for the Panthers. Woodland Park was down three in overtime with 10 seconds to play. Sage Drummond connected on a put back of Sarah Iskra missed 3-pointer. Then with seven seconds left, Simonis stole the inbounds pass and fed Newsome underneath the basket for a layup.
“It was just a really good basketball game,” Garrick said.
Two days later, the Panthers defeated Mitchell, 37-30, as Newsome scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Boddy added seven points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds.
Garrick said his team’s turnaround is due to the team captains being more assertive The captains are Newsome, Boddy, Iskra and Jacelynn Richards.
“That’s been golden for us,” he said. “We were struggling with chemistry, and our captains and senior leadership took it on themselves.”
With the three consecutive wins, the Panthers moved into 47th in the RPI standings. The top 48 at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.
“That’s one of our goals,” Garrick said. “We just have to keep playing consistently and with intensity.”