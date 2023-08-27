In the upcoming Nov. 7 election, Cripple Creek voters will decide two council seats (Ward 4 and Ward 5), a new mayor, plus a one-cent sales tax hike initiative.

With current Mayor Milford Ashworth not seeking re-election, there are three candidates vying for the mayoral position; Annie Durham, Mayor Pro Tem Missy Trenary and Les Batson. Incumbent Ward 5 council member Jared Bowman will be seeking re-election to the seat won by special election due to a recall. The open Ward 4 seat, will be vacated by Tom Litherland due to term limits. So far, there are no contenders for the Ward 4 position at this time.

Regarding the one-cent sales tax, the council approved the proposed initiative to be placed on the ballot by a 4-1 vote with the tax to be implemented for four years - if passed by the voters in November. The tax hike will benefit the Cripple Creek/ Victor RE-1 School District’s new trade and vocational education program.

The new trade and vocational facility, officially named the CC/V Building Trades Mini-Factory, was built using a $1.5 million grant by the the State of Colorado, however future operational costs will need to be funded.

School Superintendent Miriam Mondragon made an appeal for the council’s support saying the tax would provide much-needed funds for students enrolled in the program.

The school was seeking the one-cent increase versus a mil levy increase, which would affect local property taxes that have seen unprecedented hikes due to increased valuations. School officials are hoping the one-cent increase tax initiative is more palatable to voters who wish to support the educational needs of the children.

Marijuana sales outlet contenders will be pleased to see a decrease in application fees as well as lower taxes on the sale of marijuana products. The permitting fees were originally set at a total of $28,000 and have now been reduced to half that amount. In addition, the retail sales taxes were reduced from 18 percent to 12 percent.

The passage of Ballot Issue 2B, allows for the sale of medical and recreational marijuana within the city limits.

There are only two openings for recreational and medical marijuana businesses seeking licensing through a points- based system for the selection and awarding of the two authorized retail / medical marijuana permits.

So far, one local business is in the process of maneuvering the hurdles; Robert and Laura Smith are proposing a dispensary to be located at 324 Hwy 67 South. The building is formerly known as the District Supply Building which currently houses Pearl’s Place Day Spa, a hair salon and beauty parlor. The building is located in a C-1, commercial zone with the city planning department approving the location for a conditional use permit.

The only consideration in question related to the Smith family residence located on the second floor above the proposed dispensary establishment to be located on the first floor. This gave rise to some discussion by council regarding the security and appropriateness which was reasonably dispelled by Laura Smith and ultimately given a go-ahead by council.

In other council business, there was discussion regarding how citizens can have items placed on the council’s meeting agenda by requesting their respective Ward representatives, the mayor or during public comment.