In October 2018, I received a call about a rotting deer in the back of a truck. That carcass launched me on a 15-month chase that ended with the arrest and guilty plea of one of the worst poachers Colorado Parks and Wildlife has seen in the last decade.
It all began right here in Teller County with that call about a truck stuck at the bottom of Metberry Gulch. The reporting party said no was around the truck and it looked abandoned. In the bed of the truck was a rotting deer.
Thankfully, the good Samaritan who called in provided a license plate number. By checking the plate, I learned it did not belong on the truck. It was stolen from a sedan. This was the first red flag.
I called fellow CPW Wildlife Officer Philip Gurule and U.S. Forest Service Officer Earl Huie for assistance. We mounted up on a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle and headed for the truck as snow began to fall. It was rough terrain, and we knew a foot of snow was predicted with the storm. But we suspected foul play and needed to investigate.
Once we reached the truck, we found a dead doe in the truck bed, and the meat had clearly spoiled. We also discovered there was no carcass tag on the deer, which is required on a legally harvested animal.
I searched the truck and found a Colorado fishing license inside belonging to Iniki Kapu, a Colorado Springs man. Later we checked the CPW database and learned Kapu did not have a valid hunting license. Right then, we knew we had a poaching case on our hands, but we had no idea just how big a case this would become.
Later, Gurule and I canvassed the area landowners and hunters and, once again, the public’s willingness to get involved provided a big break. We found a rancher who recognized the truck. He directed us to a site near Signal Butte Road where Kapu and a woman were camping in a trailer. We headed right over.
Kapu had already pulled camp and left the area. However, at the campsite, we found evidence of poaching including deer hair, a turkey head, burned arrows, knives with blood and deer hair on them and rubber gloves with trace evidence.
As our investigation continued into December, Kapu made his way to Chaffee County where he was stopped by a Forest Service officer who noticed a loaded firearm in his vehicle. Kapu fled, triggering a chase. He was captured when he wrecked his truck — the same red truck that had been stuck on the remote Teller County road — and deer parts went flying from the truck bed.
CPW Wildlife Officer Kim Woodruff interviewed Kapu in jail and he claimed the deer legs, known as quarters, were from a roadkill deer he picked up in Teller County. I later determined Kapu had no roadkill permit for the deer from Teller County, making it an illegal possession of wildlife.
He bonded out and vanished again. We were still working to build a case against him in Teller County when, on Feb. 4, 2019, a Fremont County resident reported a suspicious trailer and camp on BLM land. CPW wildlife officers arrived to find six deer heads, a ¾-curl bighorn sheep head and several quarters of meat outside the trailer, which turned out to be Kapu’s trailer from Teller County.
Ultimately, CPW officers executed search warrants and found ammunition, weapons including a rifle, bow, knives and other evidence linking Kapu to the poaching.
On Feb. 15, 2019, I and a team of CPW officers executed a search warrant and two arrest warrants at a Colorado Springs house where surveillance had revealed Kapu was staying. Working with Colorado Springs Police, CPW officers arrested Kapu. A search produced spoiled game meat and other evidence that DNA analysis linked to the poached bighorn sheep ram.
More digging led us to obtained photos from social media of Kapu posing with three poached bucks, two poached turkeys and a bow. CPW Wildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid and I eventually located the spot where the picture had been taken by using distinct features in the background of the picture and our intimate knowledge of the national forest.
With the repeated help of the public, we were able to amass so much evidence that Kapu pleaded guilty to misdemeanor poaching charges in three counties. In all, we linked him to the illegal killing of 12 deer, 2 turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram.
Kapu, 27, entered one plea on Dec. 16, 2019 in 4th Judicial District Court in Teller County, admitting guilt to illegally possessing three or more big game animals.
On Feb. 3, Kapu appeared in the 11th Judicial District Court in Fremont County where he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a bighorn sheep. He also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of three or more big game animals.
His final sentencing was Feb. 11 in Fremont County when, as part of the plea agreement combining the two cases, Kapu was fined $4,600, sentenced to six months in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Kapu forfeited the weapons he used in the poaching incidents. He faces the possible permanent loss of hunting privileges in Colorado when the case is reviewed by the CPW Commission.
The Chaffee County case, also in the 11th Judicial District, wrapped up May 22, 2019, when Kapu pleaded guilty to illegal possession of wildlife and was fined $900.
I am thankful to all my fellow officers and to the numerous deputy district attorneys who worked tirelessly throughout the case. Also, a special thank you to those of you in the public who called in to report possible poaching or who pointed us to suspicious activity and people in the forest. Without you, I believe Kapu would still be poaching animals.
As I tell my hunter education classes: “Every one of you is my eyes and ears. I cannot be everywhere at one time. I rely on you to let me know if something is awry. The wildlife recourse belongs to you and when someone poaches they are stealing from the citizens of Colorado!” So anytime you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call me at 719-227-5281.
If you are reluctant to call, but have information about a possible crime against wildlife, you can report it anonymously to Operation Game Thief. Reach OGT by calling, toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648). Verizon users can dial #OGT. Or email CPW at game.thief@state.co.us.
A $500 reward is offered for information on cases involving big game or endangered species, while $250 is offered for information on turkey and $100 for fishing and small game cases.
A Citizens Committee administers the reward fund, which is maintained by private contributions. The board may approve rewards of up to $1,000 for flagrant cases. Rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest or a citation being issued.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.