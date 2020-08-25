A wildland fire that erupted in Park County on Sunday afternoon was at 50% containment Tuesday morning. The fire, which has been coined the Thorpe Fire by the U.S. Forest Service, was reported at about 1 p.m. in the South Park Ranger District off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road 31, west of Lake George and two miles southwest of Tarryall.
“Barring any unforeseen problems or weather changes, it (the Thorpe Fire) should be fully contained in a couple more days,” said Jason Engle of USFS.
If weather conditions remain stable, the progress should improve by end of day, Engle added.
More than 100 firefighters remain in the area securing lines and burning out interior hot spots. They are allowing burn pockets to burn out to prevent flare-ups. Fire engines are standing by the residential areas as a precautionary measure and most of the residents have returned to their homes.
USFS took command of the moderately growing fire that grew to an estimated 150 acres burning in grass and timber by 8 p.m. Sunday. Park County Sheriff’s Office implemented evacuations of residents of Weber Park subdivision and campers along Forest Service Roads 227, 231 and Park County Roads 31 and 44.
Assisting USFS are the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local fire departments including Lake George, Hartsel, Florissant, Divide, Four Mile Fire District, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls and Mountain Community Rescue. Park County and Teller County Sheriff's offices provided support and traffic control. More than 100 firefighters were on the scene as well as a bulldozer, Type 3 helicopter, and four large air tankers.
Working together, these agencies utilized air resources to slow the fire and protected values at risk and made direct attacks on the fire when possible. Overnight Sunday, firefighters utilized natural and manmade barriers with indirect attacks where possible.
As reported at a 9 a.m. briefing on Monday, Aug. 24, a late-night flight by the Multi-Mission Aircraft using infra-red imaging initially mapped the size of the fire at 83 acres, but revised that number to 159 acres after a more accurate GPS mapping was done. USFS reported that crews had made good progress overnight utilizing the barriers and would continue to improve the barriers and the fire line built by fire crews and the bulldozer.
Jason Engle of the USFS reported later that morning that the increased in reported acreage came from fire crews walking the perimeter of the fire and mapping with GPS. He explained the MMA flight picked up only hot spots during the night. Cold spots on the perimeter were not detected. “
The fire has not grown in actual size, better mapping has produced a more accurate number,” Engle said.
During the Monday afternoon briefing, Engle said the goal was to continue securing the lines and they were hoping for some containment before the day was over. “They (fire crews) are doing a good job and making progress,” he said. “If the weather cooperates, we should have some control, there is no way to guarantee, but things are looking good."
By 6 p.m. Monday it was reported that the Thorpe Fire was 50% contained, with around 110 firefighters on the scene. Resident evacuations were lifted and residents were allowed to return to their homes at 7 p.m., but remained in pre-evacuation status.