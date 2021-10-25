People often complain about government wasting taxpayer dollars, but is that really true?
In round numbers, in 2020, the federal government collected about $3.42 trillion, of which $1.8 trillion were income or corporate taxes and $1.3 trillion were Social Security and Medicare taxes. In stark contrast, in 2020, the federal government spent about $6.55 trillion (source: USAspending.gov). Said differently, only about 47% of 2020 federal expenditures came from taxes.
So where did the other $3.13 trillion in spending come from?
In short, it was borrowed in the form of Treasury notes, and those notes, in turn, were purchased largely by the Federal Reserve that essentially printed dollars. Said differently, in 2020, the majority of federal spending — 53% or $3.13 trillion — was debt and printed dollars, not tax collections. Maybe someday that debt will be paid back. But probably not.
Every year, like this one, Congress engages in a fiscal Kabuki theater where it “debates” whether to raise the debt ceiling — currently standing at about $27 trillion. Every year, the minority party objects to raising the debt ceiling wrapping themselves in an utterly false claim of fiscal responsibility, because when the minority party becomes the majority party, it raises the debt ceiling to finance its favorite government programs. In the end, the fake partisan bickering ends and those in Congress charged with fiscal management increase the debt ceiling and never, ever, ever agree to reduce any spending to manage the growing debt.
Government is simply addicted to spending and printing money makes that addiction worse.
So what, one might ask? Who cares what the debt level is or how much of the government is funded with printed dollars? If 53% of the federal government can be financed with printed money, why not finance 75% or 80% or do away with taxes altogether and just borrow/print whatever money government needs to operate?
Eventually, the economic chickens come home to roost.
A good read for those interested in fiscal economic history is “This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly” by economic historians Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff. As the title implies they looked at over 800 years of spending by governments. The recurring pattern is governments borrowing more than they collect rather than controlling spending, which is politically difficult. The claim is always “We are fiscal experts. All government spending is critical. We have the borrowing under control. This time will be different.” Of course, it never is.
Eventually, governments that engage in fiscally irresponsible borrowing and printing money end up repaying their debt with devalued, worthless currency. Hyperinflation that destroys individuals’ savings and incomes and brings an economy to its knees.
Venezuela is going through this now with prices increasing a whopping 65,000% in 2019 and settling down to 2,300% increases in 2020 as it finances its government spending with printed money.
Those of us old enough to remember the Great Inflation of the 1970s can tell horror stories of annual price increases between 8% and 14% that persisted well into the early 1980s, mortgage interest rates above 20%, ruined businesses, persistent unemployment rates of more than 10%, wage and price controls, and 50% losses in the stock market. Indeed, the word “stagflation” was coined during this time. The cause is often attributed to federal deficit spending on the $22 trillion (in today’s dollars) Great Society programs and the 20-year, $1 trillion Vietnam war.
After decades of stable prices, we are just starting to see inflation again. Of course, today’s debt, deficit, borrowing and printing money is orders of magnitude larger than the Johnson/Nixon eras. While history may not repeat itself, it certainly rhymes. Maybe this time will be different.
Mark Sievers is a resident of Cripple Creek.