I have talked a bit about conditions that were fairly common a hundred years ago. This is one of those that bothered many a wife, storekeeper, and even school teachers. If you look at pictures of any town you may notice along the street are hitching posts, and maybe even water troughs. One thing you may not think of is the dust.

In bigger towns they had horse drawn water wagons to make the streets damp. The afternoon rain helped out sometimes, except too much water and you had mud! Spring brought mud, as snow melted and rain came. After a good rain you might have lots of mud. After a snow storm you had mud, maybe with ice in it. Along the streets there might be a wooden plank sidewalk. In nice neighborhoods maybe they had rock slabs. In most areas it was grass or weeds for escape from the muddy street.

When it was dry, clouds of dust followed every traveler, coating everything around, including the one causing it. Some of the yards had fences, mainly to keep animals in, or out. There were few lawn like we have today, but almost everyone had a garden out back for fresh vegetables, except where the ground was too rocky. Gardens were not watered by a hose, but by dishwater thrown from a pan or bucket.

Transportation around town was usually walking. If you wanted to go far you went by train, even only as far as Colorado Springs. Only those who really needed one had a horse or even a buggy. There were few “riding” horses, most were “working” horses. In town few had a stable. There were livery stables, usually not far from the railroad station and hotels. All this activity brings us back to the dust. On a dry day it does not take many people walking, or horses going by to kick up enough dust. In some old western movies you will see cowboys wearing long “slickers” to keep the dust off.

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.