This is farewell, with heartfelt thanks — but not goodbye.
Well, the time has come for me to say farewell to my role as Teller County’s District Wildlife Manager. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with such amazing people and in such a beautiful place.
Almost seven years ago, I came to the Pikes Peak region and joined Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Area 14 team. And I found myself assigned to the Teller County district.
Little did I know how much fun and excitement I would have here. I admit I was a bit nervous because I knew I was following a legendary CPW wildlife officer, Tonya Sharp, who had retired after a stellar career. Would I be able to follow in her footsteps?
Fortunately, I enjoyed the guidance of Area 14’s Frank McGee, who had confidence in me and helped me find my own path. It wasn’t long before I was wild about Teller and we began this conversation in the Pikes Peak Courier in February 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed our monthly chats and much as I have. I am grateful to The Courier and editor Michelle Karas for giving me this valuable platform to reach out to all of you.
I couldn’t ask for a better assignment given the rich wildlife resources we enjoy here from moose to elk to bear to bighorn sheep and much more. Especially deer. Many more deer.
I had the opportunity to work with a historic Bighorn sheep herd on Pikes Peak, educate future conservationists, and my favorite, catch poachers who were stealing the wildlife resource from all Coloradans.
A highlight of my law enforcement career was playing a key role in bringing to justice Iniki Vike Kapu, a Colorado Springs man who had been accused by CPW of illegally killing 12 deer, 2 turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram across the region.
It was a complicated poaching investigation and I was proud that the efforts of our CPW team resulted in Kapu entering a string of guilty pleas to misdemeanor poaching charges in three counties. It was especially gratifying to know he will never hunt again in Colorado, having received a lifetime ban in addition to the jail time, fines and probation.
Much of my work here revolved around bears and they are some of my favorite memories.
Of course, I’ll always recall building artificial dens for orphaned bear cubs and feeling the satisfaction of delivering cubs by sled in knee-deep snow on Pikes Peak and releasing them to the wild. (It’s one of the least dramatic “wildlife releases” ever since they are asleep when we put them in their dens. But still very rewarding, nonetheless.)
Working with the amazing Bear Aware volunteers in Teller County was another highlight. They are some of the most passionate people I’ve met when it comes to wildlife conservation. I constantly brag that they are the best volunteers in the state and Teller County is lucky to have them. These volunteers worked tirelessly to help educate the community about being bear aware and they get much credit for helping reduce conflicts in our county.
One last memory I want to share is all the children I met in my years here. Especially the students at Columbine Elementary School, where I was fortunate enough to visit each year. As a father of young children, it was a special privilege to meet your children and conduct a coloring book contest with them. I look forward to my own children participating in the contest in coming years.
Above all else, I’ll treasure my interactions with all of you. Unlike my colleagues in Colorado Springs, who work somewhat anonymously in a sprawling city, I had the opportunity to engage one-on-one in the tight-knit Teller County community.
I got to know many of you and get to know all sorts of dedicated sportspeople, wildlife conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts. I found it tremendously rewarding to become a part of the community. And I intend to remain a part of the community.
Lucky for me, I get to continue to live in Teller County in my new role with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. I am the new Assistant Area Wildlife Manager for Area 14, which extends from the Pikes Peak region to the Kansas border.
While I now have much broader responsibilities across the region, you may still see me in the woods or responding to calls as I will still be in the field, on occasion. But most of the time you will be able to find me working at the Southeast Regional Office in Colorado Springs.
So the big question, who is going to replace me in Teller County? Lucky for you, Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder will be taking over. Travis is a Colorado native who grew up around Colorado Springs. He worked in Area 14 for a time before spending the past couple years in the Walsenburg/Le Veta district.
I am excited for you all to get to meet and work with Travis. I have full confidence that he will be a great addition to Teller County.
And look for Travis in this space next month as he carries on this conversation we’ve enjoyed the past three-plus years. If you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, call Travis at 719-227-5281.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as an assistant area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.