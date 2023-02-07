Imagine you’re hiking through the forest and see something white sticking out from under a bush. You get closer and realize it’s a deer antler. Can you pick it up and take it home?

The answer is: It depends.

Antlers shed by deer, elk and moose are fair game depending on the time of year and location where they are found. During closures, it’s illegal to pick them up. Same from the horn sheaths dropped by pronghorn.

So it’s important to know the details to stay out of trouble.

In Colorado, there is an antler/horn shed collector closure on public lands west of Interstate 25 from Jan. 1 through April 30. That means it’s illegal for you to pick up that antler sticking out of the bush that you spied while hiking.

The closure rule runs even longer in the Gunnison area. There, in Game Management Units 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551, collecting antlers or horns is further restricted May 1-15 between legal sunset and 10 a.m.

Why is there a restriction on picking up antlers and horns? Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacted the closures to protect wintering wildlife such as deer, elk and moose. And even the Gunnison sage grouse.

(No, Gunnison sage grouse do not grow antlers or horns. The closure in the Gunnison area is longer to reflect the longer, harder winters in the region and to protect their habitat from disturbance during important breeding season.)

During the winter months, big game animals have a tough time. The extreme cold and snow can be very taxing on their body condition. Worse, forage is not as easy to come by causing them to burn up stored fat to stay warm in freezing temperatures.

Unnecessary human disturbance can cause them to panic and run, causing them to burn even more calories at a time they can least afford it. The human-caused stress can result in death. Or, for those animals that survive, they may exhibit the stress in lower fawn and calf survival.

CPW determined closures were needed because shed-antler collecting has become a very popular recreational activity. To make matters worse, CPW has seen an uptick in unethical behavior by shed-antler hunters who were seen chasing deer, elk and moose until their antlers fell off. Obviously this puts undue stress on already stressed out animals.

So CPW won approval from the CPW Commission to enact a closure and it went into effect in 2018. Anyone cited for illegally collecting antlers faces a fine of $137. Additional charges may be added if the antler hunter is caught harassing wildlife.

The closure runs through the deepest part of winter because antlers and horns are dropped at different times. Pronghorn, for example, tend to shed their horn sheath earlier in the year between after their rut in October and December. Cervids, or members of the deer family, drop their antlers throughout the winter months. The timing varies due to the health condition or the age of the animal.

They will start regrowing them in the springtime. It’s incredible how fast their antlers regrow by the fall!

Fun fact: Animals such as rodents and predators will chew on antler sheds to get needed minerals such as calcium. You can often see chew marks on old antlers that have been left in the forest.

This is a good reminder that all winter recreation can put unnecessary stress on animals during their most critical time. Whether you are hiking, skiing, snowmobiling or snowshoeing, it is important to give wildlife space.

As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call the local Colorado Parks and Office at 719-227-5200. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”

Cassidy English is a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.