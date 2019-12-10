Not many birds have pink plumage, so if you see some small birds with pink feathers you surely have focused on a rosy-finch. A small number of rosy-finches breed in the alpine areas of Pikes Peak, but the best chance to see them is during winter when they show up at lower elevation feeders.
Rosy-finches are in the finch family, a popular group as they are common at yard areas and feeding stations. Finches have conical seed-eating beaks and deeply forked tails. They often travel in flocks and most are known as irruptive species, which basically means they are unpredictable. They rove around in search of seed crops, so at random times they are abundant and at other times totally absent. Many finches have unique and musical songs and bright colored plumage of reds and yellows. Myriad finches can be seen in Teller County, including pine grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, house finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, and lesser and American goldfinches.
The sparrow-sized rosy-finches live in the alpine tundra and are separated into three distinct species: brown-capped, gray-crowned and black. A few of the brown-capped species breed on our local Pikes Peak island of alpine habitat, but they are more common in the contiguous stretches of alpine elsewhere in Colorado. The gray-crowned species is the most widespread and abundant, breeding mostly in the northern Rockies all the way to Alaska.
The black species mostly breeds in alpine areas of Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. All three have the telltale pinkish color on the flanks, belly, rump and wings. The brown-capped has a brownish body and with a dark patch on the head.
The gray-crowned is similar but has a large pale gray patch on the head. The black is the hardest to see in Colorado, but stands out with the contrasting blackish body and it also has a large pale gray patch on the head. Males have more obvious pink plumage than females and note that immatures are more difficult to identify to species than adults.
An unusual feature of all rosy-finches is that their beaks are black in summer and yellow in winter. During winter, the gray-crowned and black species migrate south into Colorado and mixed flocks can show up at feeder areas. During snowstorms they may be driven to lower altitudes and flocks of hundreds can descend on higher-elevation towns close to the alpine, such as Cripple Creek and Victor, but I have never seen them in Woodland Park.
Rosy-finches ground-forage for insects and seeds, and especially like thistle seed. They often hunt for exposed insects that blow onto snowfields.
While hiking in the alpine I have often seen them right along trails, rather tame and approachable, perhaps because they don’t see many people up there. The harsh chirps of rosy-finches help alert you to their presence.
Notable reports in November from the
Woodland Park Yard Area:
Red-breasted nuthatch — a few sightings in early November
Dark-eyed junco subspecies: slate-colored and pink-sided — a few sightings; Oregon — one on Nov. 7
Cassin’s finch — three on Nov. 22
Red crossbill — a few around some of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.